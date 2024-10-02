RHOP Sneak Peek: Karen & Gizelle Discuss The Grand Dame’s DUI Crash—‘You Don’t Do Stupid Stuff’

#RHOP is returning this Sunday and in a sneak peek of the new season, the Grand Dame discusses her DUI arrest with her on-again off-again Green Eyed Bandit buddy.

As previously reported The Real Housewives of Potomac is back for season 9 with some fresh faces; first-time ‘Wives Stacey Rusch and Keiarna Stewart, as well as returning friend Jacqueline Blake and new pal Jassi Rideaux.

Not only that, but this season will kick off with a bang surrounding Karen Huger’s DUI crash. Bravo has released a 7-minute season premiere clip featuring The Grand Dame and Gizelle Bryant chatting about what happened with Karen just one month before the season started filming.

Back in March, BOSSIP reported that Huger was involved in a serious car crash. The Real Housewives of Potomac OG refused a breathalyzer at the scene and in a statement about the incident, she blamed reports of her driving in an “aggressive manner” on her “emotional state.” She said a conversation about her late mother triggered overwhelming grief earlier that night leading to the crash.

Radar Online later reported that first responders pulled the Surry County queen who had “bloodshot eyes” and “slurred speech” away from the wreck as the Maserati she was driving caught on fire.

Citing producers, Bravo’s Daily Dish reports that the Housewife swerved to avoid hitting a deer after leaving dinner and totaled her car on Oaklyn Drive in Potomac around 11:40 p.m. She was taken into custody that night and now faces eight charges related to the accident.

Karen Huger Talks Her DUI Crash On The Real Housewives Of Potomac

In the #RHOP season 9 preview, we see the fallout from the incident as Gizelle Bryant goes to meet up with Karen.

Gizelle is on the phone with fellow housewife Ashley Darby who notes that it’s “terrifying to think about” this being Karen’s second DUI offense.

My heart absolutely sank,” says Ashley. “I didn’t even understand the full magnitude of what had happened.”

Gizelle is then seen expressing her concern despite her previous issues with Karen.

“Karen and I have been friends for a loooong time. I care about her. I love her. I’m going to be there for her for whatever she needs.”

As for Dr. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton, they think the Grand Dame of Potomac should take some accountability.

“My first thought was, is she okay, but after that I was shocked, I think we should all be responsible,” says Wendy. “You can do whatever you wanna do to yourself, endanger yourself, but don’t endanger society,” adds Mia. “You’re Karen Huger, darling. Call a car!”

Later in the clip, previous scenes are shown of Karen discussing her previous DUI.

After Gizelle picks up the Grand Dame to “drive Ms. Karen”, Gizelle says she’s purposely avoiding driving near the crash site before a deer jumps in front of the car, just like what happened before Karen’s crash.

They then grab breakfast and Gizelle grills her friend saying she “doesn’t do stupid stuff.”

“It was uncharacteristic of the Karen that I know,” says Gizelle before Karen declines to share more specifics about the crash, reminding Gizelle it’s a legal matter. “You know better. I will talk about it when I can,” Karen responds.

Hit the flip for more.