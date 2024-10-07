BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of October 6

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

So this week we will still be feeling the effects of the eclipse on the 2nd and relationships of all stripes will come under heavy evaluation as Libra energy often calls for us to do. Now on the 9th Jupiter goes into retrograde in the sign of Gemini which means we can expect some major news around crypto currency, the status of the dollar and possible financial changes coming down from the government.

**Note that this isn’t the best energy to job hunt under so expect some delays here… On the 11th Pluto goes direct in Capricorn before it stations in Aquarius next month for the next 20 years. While in Capricorn we could see way more drama during this Presidential election season as well as more issues with our weather especially here in the US.

Note that if you have a dominant Capricorn or Pluto in your chart – then you may find that either life goes really smoothly or gets really stuck under this transit…just stay in flow and focus on the outcome you wish to see. Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for your sign this week.

CAPRICORN:

Feeling a bit directionless lately? I’m picking up that many of you have been thrown into a bit of chaos during this eclipse season both mentally and emotionally, especially if you dealt with loss of any kind. Don’t panic – even though you prefer Control mode over Cruise Control – your spirit is guiding you to a new version of yourself. Spend time in meditation and do a bit of traveling until your birthday to get a grip on your final destination energetically. Come back in February to this message — it will make a lot more sense then. RED FLAG: Check up on all paperwork regarding family insurance etc… SWEET SPOT: If you’ve been thinking of getting into a new fitness routine now would be a great time to start.

