Offset Pulls Up On Cardi B Mid-Twerk At NYC Club, Fans Accuse The Messy Migo Of ‘Stalking’ His ‘Startled’ Ex

When Offset popped up and “startled” Cardi B mid-twerk at an NYC nightclub, fans dragged his “stalker” behavior as more stale “stunts” to win her back amid their divorce drama.

Like Cardi B, her fans have had “Enough” of Offset in the acrimonious aftermath of their split. TMZ reports their bitter breakup took an awkward turn when Offset came to The Stafford Room, where Cardi was partying in peace. While she danced at the celebration for the Dream Hospitality Group, the DJ startled her by announcing her arrival. Footage shows how the record scratch moment went down early Sunday night.

Although it clearly caught her off-guard, witnesses said the unbothered baddie continued with her cake clapping on the dancefloor. Another post seemed to show that “Cardi B’s mood changed instantly” after it happened.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Offset and Cardi didn’t interact before he left the hotspot solo after a short time. However, the uncomfortable moment raised concerns and questions as Cardi lives her newly single best life after filing for divorce shortly before welcoming their third child.

Social Media Questions Whether Offset Is “Straight-Up Stalking” Cardi B After Pulling Up On Her

Some comments called out both of them for being in the club a month after their daughter’s birth. Meanwhile, others questioned whether Offset accidentally crossed paths with Cardi or is “straight-up stalking her.”

The estranged exes have gone from off-again to on-again when Offset surprised Cardi before. Between Offset publicly begging and their beautiful babies, they’ve reconciled after several splits. It previously sparked debates about whether the gesture was grand and “romantic” or “manipulative.”

Now, social media sleuths are clocking the Migo as menacing for moonwalking back into her life after multiple alleged cheating scandals.

Fans also compared this to Chris Brown’s treatment of Karrueche Tran, which led to her securing a restraining order.

Many are worried about Cardi’s safety if this incident was a red flag of potentially “emotionally abusive” or “obsessive and weird behavior.”

Hopefully, both Cardi B and Offset can move on with copacetic co-parenting as the divorce proceedings continue. If not, Bardi Gang sounds ready to defend their fave.