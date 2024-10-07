Celebrity

Nicki Minaj Gives Lap Dance To Hubby As Safaree Watches

Nicki Minaj Makes Her Barbie Buns Clap On Her Hubby During Tour Stop, Safaree Spotted Zealously Hitting Straaaaait Counts In The Audience

Published on October 7, 2024

Talk about a gag…

Social media is buzzing over footage from the Miami stop of Nicki Minaj’s Gag City Reloaded Tour showcasing the Heard Barb in Charge clapping her Barbie buns on her hubby on stage. Not only that, but Barbz were none too pleased to see the rapper’s ex, Safaree, hitting straiiiit counts in the audience before proclaiming that he was “proud” to be present. 

Kenneth Petty x Nicki x Safaree

Source: Paras Griffin/Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images / Getty

What was meant to be a steamy smithereens-simulating moment between the “Anaconda” rapper and her husband, Kenneth Petty, onstage, turned into the topic of discussion on Sunday. Footage captured an awkwardly stiff Petty staring blankly as his wife delivered a sultry lap dance during a performance of her hit song “Super Freaky Girl.” 

In video footage obtained by The Shade Room, Minaj, 41, appeared to go all out for Petty during her sultry performance. She began the dance by launching her leg into the air in front of her seated husband, then playfully poked her Barbie buns toward him and shimmed from side to side. Despite her efforts, Petty remained unresponsive. The dance concluded with Minaj sitting on his lap, snuggling up for a brief hug before he awkwardly exited the stage.

Shocked by the perplexing exchange, netizens lit up social media with their thoughts about Petty’s lifeless reaction to Minaj’s lap dance.

“Sitting there like Forrest Gump waiting for Jenny at the bus stop,” wrote one user.

Another person blamed Minaj for the awkward exchange, arguing that her moves were “stiff” during the steamy dance.

“She stiff, he stiffer and together they may as well be plywood! This was so cringey.”

A third user joked;

“Why is he sitting there like a paid actor,” the user penned, pointing out Petty’s motionless reaction.

A fourth netizen hilariously added;

“He had way more passion when he was out looking for Offset on a random NY street corner.”

That’s not all, however, hit the flip to see what happened when Barbz spotted Safaree at Nicki Minaj’s Gag City Reloaded concert.

Nicki Minaj’s Ex, Safaree, Attended The Show

The awkward lap dance didn’t remain the focus of online discourse for long.

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her Birthday At TAO Nightclub

Source: Steven Lawton / Getty

It was quickly overshadowed by the surprising presence of Safaree at Minaj’s Gag City Reloaded Tour stop in Miami on Sunday.

A video shared by Jay’s Reality Blog showcased the rapper and reality TV star boom-kacking enthusiastically while holding a drink, reciting Minaj’s “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” word for word alongside the audience.

A few fans of the “Pink Friday 2” rapper were all for Safaree supporting his former partner of 12 years at the show and some thought he would have been better for the lap dance segment, including one user who wrote;

“Safaree would have been behind her pop locking at the least.”

On the other hand, The Barbz accused the Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star of attempting to steal Minaj’s spotlight, pointing to his previous efforts to undermine the superstar’s legacy.

That wasn’t the case according to the rapper.

Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2013

Source: Mike Pont / Getty

After the show, Safaree set the record straight on X, letting Minaj fans know that he had no intention of stealing her moment and that he was only supporting the femcee on her big day.

“I’m proud no cap… a lot of yall will never understand but there is no malice in me… I’m proud,” he penned.

What do you think of Nicki Minaj’s lap dance gone wrong and Safaree showing up to support the queen? Tell us down in the comments section. 

 

Related Tags

Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000

D’Angelo, Voice Of Neo-Soul, Dead At 51 — Cause Of Death Revealed

MadameNoire
Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000

Trailblazing Neo-Soul Artist D’ Angelo Dead At 51

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors

Drake And Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Birthday — Peace In The Family?

Hip-Hop Wired
Prime Video's "Cross" Season Two At New York Comic Con 2025

It Begins & Ends With Him: What To Expect From Season 2 Of Prime Video's 'Cross' Following Premiere Date Announcement

Global Grind
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

Daddy's Girl! Adoring A$AP Rocky Calls Newborn Rocki His 'Favorite' Creation This Year

Daddy’s Girl! Adoring A$AP Rocky Calls Newborn Rocki His ‘Favorite’ Creation This Year

LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - Red Carpet
18 Items

Aww Give Him A Hug: Drake Gets CLOWNED (AGAIN) After Losing His Defamation Lawsuit Against UMG Over Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’

Jonathan Majors and NLE Choppa

Befuddling Biblical Blowup: NLE Choppa Fires Back At Jonathan Majors After He Questioned His Christianity Comprehension

Nia Long attends Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party

‘Me And Coach Are Good’: Nia Long Opens Up About Having ‘Respect’ For Her Ex, Ime Udoka, Despite Public Breakup

