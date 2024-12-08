Congratulations! The Game & Shaniece Hairston Soft-Launch Relationship After Welcoming Their First Child, Abuelita Evelyn Lozada Proudly Posts Her Grandson

Evelyn Lozada confirmed that the romance rumors were true about Shaniece Hairston and The Game as she revealed the rapper’s newborn “made me a grandma.”

After nearly a year of speculation, we’re finally getting to the root of this celebrity family tree. On Friday, The Game took to Instagram to announce the arrival of his baby boy. In addition to showing off the adorable infant, The Game included another baby picture to flex the family resemblance. Unlike many celebs who keep their private life on lock, he even told fans the name of his blue-eyed boy, Blaze Taylor.

“Beautiful baby boy overload,” he wrote. “I love you, son.”

Once again, the father of four didn’t drop any details or even hints about the mother. Speculation has been swirling about him and Shaniece since cameras spotted them leaving Christmas Eve dinner last year at NOBU.

The Game, who turned 45 last week, recently opened up about how he expects parenting to be different at this age. Yet, he let social media sleuths connect the dots about whether he was expecting with Shaniece.

The yoga instructor hasn’t announced that she is giving birth yet, but she appeared to confirm her coupledom with the Compton rapper on Friday as well. Shaniece made it Instagram official with an InstaStory of herself sitting on The Game’s lap.

If there was any doubt about baby Blaze’s mama, Shaniece’s mom, Evelyn Lozada, made it clear by reposting the baby’s pic and professing that she’s an Abuelita now.

“This little blue-eyed angel made me a grandma, and I’m forever grateful! You’ve brought so much joy into my life that words can’t even explain. I love you more than anything, Blaze Taylor! #GrandmaLove #ForeverGrateful #BlazeTaylor,” she wrote on Friday.

As previously reported Evelyn announced that her daughter was pregnant in July. She shared the good news in a birthday tribute that featured a surprise maternity photoshoot.

“I am so excited to become ‘ABUELITA’ and to share this beautiful journey with you. Love you more than words can express!!!!” she wrote.

Of course, the happy family of rappers and reality stars didn’t start without a little mess online. Social media questioned the 13-year age gap between the new couple and their awkward history. Evelyn shut down fan theories that she was close friends with The Game’s ex-wife, Tiffany Cambridge before he moved on with her daughter.

Baby Blaze just got here, but Evelyn made it clear she won’t play about him or her daughter, and we already know Abuelita Evelyn is going to do the most for her grandbaby’s first Christmas. We can’t wait to see those precious pics!

Congratulations to Shaneice Hairston and The Game on their son, baby Blaze!