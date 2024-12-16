Cam Newton Addresses Auburn Commit Deuce Knight’s Desire To Wear No. 2 Jersey- ‘FØR MĒ, ÏT’Š F*ÇK ÑØ’

Auburn QB Deuce Knight reportedly wants to wear Cam Newton’s sacred number, no. 2 on his jersey, but the former Heisman winner wants him to earn it.

College football is almost unrecognizable in its current format, thanks to the latest changes that have given power to the players. However, the downside is entitlement and what many would call greed. Players now are going where the money resides and are careless about development and education.

While we hear all the great stories of the transfer portal, the kids who enter and never play again are rarely given a voice.

According to Sports Illustrated, Cam Newton delivered an excellent rant about college football on his podcast 4th & 1. Auburn commit Deuce Knight allegedly seeking Cam’s permission to wear #2 prompted the rant.

Cam didn’t bite his tongue and immediately responded with “It’s a f**k no for me.”

“I like Deuce, he was on Deestroying’s seven-on-seven team when I did get a chance to see him and meet him,” Newton explained. “But in this day and age, bro, everything’s earned. You’ve gotta to earn the right. What you did in high school? Nobody gives a f— when you’re in college. I really hope that you’re good. I really hope that you can stay at Auburn. I really hope that you can do everything that you’re gonna say. But as an avid diehard Auburn fan, it’s easier said than done. Win the lcoker room first. F— numbers, f— entitlement, f— NIL, f— all that s—.

After keeping it “funky,” the former Auburn 2010 Heisman winner and National Champion took a shot at Auburn and let Auburn know they better not even think about it with their recent streak of quarterbacks.

“Bro, win a game, because the quarterback play over the years at Auburn has been egregious, it’s been satanic, it has been something that I can’t even watch a game. And that’s a shot at all players who’ve played and coaches who’ve allowed them to play.”

With college players shitting the transfer portal after their first year and heading to other schools, understandably, Cam wants results first. However, with how aggressive the market has been in locking in recruits, we will have to wait and see if Auburn bypasses their former legend to please their newest star.

Newton ended the segment by revealing his son Chosen wouldn’t get his blessing for the #2 if he played at Auburn.

You can watch Cam Newton address Deuce below.