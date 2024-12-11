Jay-Z’s Attorneys Challenge Credibility Of Tony Buzbee, Allege Accuser’s Lawyer Urged Woman To Lie About Diddy

Jay-Z’s legal team isn’t letting up on attorney Tony Buzbee as they’re accusing the Houston-based lawyer of previously pressuring a client to implicate Sean “Diddy” Combs.

USA Today reports that in a letter filed Tuesday, Jay-Z’s attorney, Alex Spiro, alleged that Buzbee’s firm, which is representing an anonymous accuser accusing the rapper of rape alongside Diddy, has previously pressured clients to implicate the Bad Boy mogul.

An Anonymous Woman Reportedly Alleged She Was Pressured To Lie On Diddy

The allegations of pressuring a client are via a declaration by Mari Henderson, an associate at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, where Spiro is a partner.

USA Today reports that Henderson said she spoke on Monday with a Texas woman who wants to remain anonymous for safety concerns, who alleged she had had negative experiences with Mr. Buzbee’s practice.

The woman allegedly told Henderson that despite describing her experience as “a victim of trafficking by celebrities entirely unrelated to Mr. Combs (or Mr. Carter),” Buzbee had “pressed for a connection to Mr. Combs.”

The woman went on to say she felt “coached” and “directed” by Buzbee’s firm into falsely linking her experiences as a trafficking survivor to Diddy. When she refused, she claimed she was dropped as a client.

Ultimately, the legal team believes the claim furthers the need for Jay-Z’s accuser to reveal herself and is “further evidence in support of Mr. Carter’s right to thoroughly investigate, test, and respond to the spurious allegations that have been leveled against him.”

As previously reported, Jay-Z is vehemently denying the rape accusation and promising to take action against “deplorable human being,” Buzbee, who he believes is blackmailing him.

“You will not get ONE RED PENNY!!!” wrote Jay-Z in a fiery statement.

Tony Buzbee Denies The Claim, Calls It “Foolishness”

Soon after Jay-Z’s legal team filed their letter, Buzbee called the accusation of pressuring a client “patently ridiculous” and “without evidence.”

“We don’t pressure people nor do we need to. What we have done is reject potential cases from people we find to not be credible,” he said in a statement to USA Today before labing the whole thing “foolishness.” “Understand we get a lot of prank and pretend calls. And we get a lot of calls from people who claim they are aggrieved but we just can’t help them. We certainly don’t need to ‘pressure’ anyone to pursue a case because we already have more cases than we can handle.

“What we can’t and won’t do is pursue a case we perceive to be weak or insupportable,” Buzbee added. “We won’t allow ourselves to be distracted by such foolishness. And we won’t be intimidated or permit our clients to be silenced.”

The statement also questioned why Jay-Z’s attorney wouldn’t release the name of the woman accusing him of malpractice.

“Without telling us the woman’s name, we can’t speak specifically to what she told the intake folks to even tell you what this woman claimed if and when she called. They don’t reveal the woman’s name because the whole thing is a farce,” said Buzbee.

Buzbee is also making allegations of his own. On X and Instagram, he alleged that fake investigators contacted his clients and offered them money to turn against him.

“INVESTIGATOR: “In a couple of days or maybe by next week, anyone Googling Buzbee and his company — his practice — are going into litigation. Okay?,” Buzbee alleges an investigator said on a phone call. “What we’re trying to do is, we are trying put this thing together for the company that we’re working for– We could get you paid, . . . you could get money right soon, you know?”

What do YOU think about this latest update?