Erica Mena Responds To Safaree's Fatherhood Claims
Safaree Slams Straaaaaait ‘Deadbeat Narrative’ After Several Months Away From Children, Erica Mena Claps Back About His ‘Many Lies’
Though they divorced more than two years ago, the drama between Safaree and Erica Mena is never-ending. The former recently sat down with Keyshia Ka’oir and dished details regarding co-parenting (or the lack thereof) with his ex-wife.
As BOSSIP reported, the former couple’s co-parenting relationship came to a head in October 2024. Safaree released footage of Mena climbing a ladder to trespass on his property. During his interview with All Things Keyshia Ka’oir, he revealed that an electrician was at his house earlier in the day and left the ladder outside. Mena then used it to break into his home. When asked if this is something she does often, Safaree admitted that it happened “that time.”
Despite her breaking and entering habits, Mena consistently said that her ex-husband does not participate in their children’s lives. Their marriage produced two children, Safire, 4, and Legend, 3. Seemingly confirming Mena’s claims, the reality TV star admitted he hadn’t seen his children in four months. He stated he is waiting for the court to resolve the current custody battle to feel safe picking up his kids from Mena’s house.
“I want it to be like okay if it’s Fridays I pick them up from school, then Mondays I bring them back to school and then it’s like okay that’s what it’s going to be,” he told Ka’oir.
Safaree also revealed that not being with his kids does bother him. However, the social media narrative of him being a “deadbeat dad” doesn’t bother him.
“I really don’t let it to get me, because I know what’s really going on and you know, deadbeats ain’t paying what I’m paying in lawyer fees. It’s so expensive and I hate it so much and I just want it to be black and white, ‘Hey look, let’s just let it be this.’ The only people that are benefiting from this are the lawyers,” Safaree said.
Check out Erica Mena entering the chat to fact-check Safaree’s “many lies” and how long she claims he really hasn’t seen their kids after the flip!
Erica Mena Responds To Safaree’s Claims About Seeing His Kids
It didn’t take long for Erica Mena to catch wind of Safaree’s interview with Ka’oir. According to Complex, the former Love And Hip-Hop star took to Instagram and responded to TheShadeRoom’s post. She quickly corrected Safaree’s comments regarding how long it had been since he saw his children.
“@theshaderoom the truth to one of the many lies is….. It’s actually 6 months – a half a year,” she commented in a now-expired Instagram story.
She continued in a separate Instagram story post, “Before I walk into 2025 I promise you all will know the whole truth. And it won’t be edited fabricated fake recipes either. And yall know I don’t do interviews with just anybody so just know this sit down will be explosive.”
Though Mena may have assumed the internet would be on her side, the comments on TheShadeRoom’s post report otherwise.
“Erica… what do you want the internet people to do for you??” @klassicdior asked.
Another Instagram user said, “Erica please , how many times are you going to tell us ‘the truth.’The last time you told us ‘the truth’ Safaree released the videos of you fighting him and breaking stuff endangering your children.”
You may recall in the footage that Safaree released in October that Mena could be seen physically assaulting the father of her children.
As for their co-parenting relationship, it doesn’t look like Safaree and Erica Mena will come to a resolution anytime soon. Safaree claims that Mena’s anger management is “nonexistent.” According to TheShadeRoom, the father of two wishes he wouldn’t have rushed into marriage with Mena.
“I wish I would’ve taken more time,” he stated.
What do you think? Should Safaree make more effort to see his children regardless of his relationship with Mena?