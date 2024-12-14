Reality TV

Erica Mena Responds To Safaree's Fatherhood Claims

Safaree Slams Straaaaaait ‘Deadbeat Narrative’ After Several Months Away From Children, Erica Mena Claps Back About His ‘Many Lies’

Published on December 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 2

Though they divorced more than two years ago, the drama between Safaree and Erica Mena is never-ending. The former recently sat down with Keyshia Ka’oir and dished details regarding co-parenting (or the lack thereof) with his ex-wife.

Safaree and Erica Mena attend 2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

As BOSSIP reported, the former couple’s co-parenting relationship came to a head in October 2024. Safaree released footage of Mena climbing a ladder to trespass on his property. During his interview with All Things Keyshia Ka’oir, he revealed that an electrician was at his house earlier in the day and left the ladder outside. Mena then used it to break into his home. When asked if this is something she does often, Safaree admitted that it happened “that time.”

Despite her breaking and entering habits, Mena consistently said that her ex-husband does not participate in their children’s lives. Their marriage produced two children, Safire, 4, and Legend, 3. Seemingly confirming Mena’s claims, the reality TV star admitted he hadn’t seen his children in four months. He stated he is waiting for the court to resolve the current custody battle to feel safe picking up his kids from Mena’s house.

“I want it to be like okay if it’s Fridays I pick them up from school, then Mondays I bring them back to school and then it’s like okay that’s what it’s going to be,” he told Ka’oir.

Safaree also revealed that not being with his kids does bother him. However, the social media narrative of him being a “deadbeat dad” doesn’t bother him.

“I really don’t let it to get me, because I know what’s really going on and you know, deadbeats ain’t paying what I’m paying in lawyer fees. It’s so expensive and I hate it so much and I just want it to be black and white, ‘Hey look, let’s just let it be this.’ The only people that are benefiting from this are the lawyers,” Safaree said.

Check out Erica Mena entering the chat to fact-check Safaree’s “many lies” and how long she claims he really hasn’t seen their kids after the flip!

SEE ALSO

Erica Mena Responds To Safaree’s Claims About Seeing His Kids

Utah Jazz v Brooklyn Nets

Source: Matteo Marchi / Getty

It didn’t take long for Erica Mena to catch wind of Safaree’s interview with Ka’oir. According to Complex, the former Love And Hip-Hop star took to Instagram and responded to TheShadeRoom’s post. She quickly corrected Safaree’s comments regarding how long it had been since he saw his children.

“@theshaderoom the truth to one of the many lies is….. It’s actually 6 months – a half a year,” she commented in a now-expired Instagram story.

She continued in a separate Instagram story post, “Before I walk into 2025 I promise you all will know the whole truth. And it won’t be edited fabricated fake recipes either. And yall know I don’t do interviews with just anybody so just know this sit down will be explosive.”

Though Mena may have assumed the internet would be on her side, the comments on TheShadeRoom’s post report otherwise.

“Erica… what do you want the internet people to do for you??” @klassicdior asked.

Another Instagram user said, “Erica please , how many times are you going to tell us ‘the truth.’The last time you told us ‘the truth’ Safaree released the videos of you fighting him and breaking stuff endangering your children.”

You may recall in the footage that Safaree released in October that Mena could be seen physically assaulting the father of her children.

As for their co-parenting relationship, it doesn’t look like Safaree and Erica Mena will come to a resolution anytime soon. Safaree claims that Mena’s anger management is “nonexistent.” According to TheShadeRoom, the father of two wishes he wouldn’t have rushed into marriage with Mena.

“I wish I would’ve taken more time,” he stated.

What do you think? Should Safaree make more effort to see his children regardless of his relationship with Mena?

SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12

Related Tags

Baby Mama Drama Celebrity News Erica Mena LHHATL Love And Hip Hop Newsletter Safaree Safaree and Erica Mena
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Girl receives flu shot at outdoor free clinic

This week in politics, the vibes are messy, alarming, and straight-up confusing. From late night TV being snatched off the air to vaccine policies getting hijacked, it’s giving “WTF is going on?” Let’s break down the headlines everyone’s talking about inside. First Amendment on the Chopping Block Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show has been pulled from ABC, and Stephen Colbert’s show? Cancelled completely. The official line is murky, but the bigger picture is loud. Free speech is being tested under the Trump administration. While Trump once said he’d “honor” the First Amendment, recent moves suggest he’s working off a remix version that only benefits him. Case in point? The Guardian reports his $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times. A judge already tossed it out, saying Trump’s claims about “false content” violated federal rules. Still, the fact that these lawsuits and cancellations keep happening has people questioning the future of free expression in America. CDC Shake-Up Sparks Health Concerns Meanwhile, over at the CDC, things are getting political fast. Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has basically turned the agency upside down, firing all 17 members of the vaccine advisory committee and replacing them with appointees that include vaccine skeptics. On top of that, the CDC director is out, high-level staffers are resigning, and decisions about vaccine safety are suddenly more about politics than science. Public health leaders are calling this move dangerous, saying it dismantles independent oversight just when Americans need clarity most. According to California’s government website, they are one of the few states pushing back on the federal government’s stance. California, Washington, and Hawaii aren’t taking it lying down. The states have formed an alliance pushing back on the feds, promising to keep vaccine guidance rooted in science, safety, and transparency. Their health officers are reviewing guidelines from trusted medical groups like the AAP and ACOG to ensure communities still have access to clinically recommended vaccines. Trump & Xi Meet About US TikTok’s Next Chapter And then there’s TikTok. After years of “will they, won’t they?” drama, Trump announced that he and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping approved a deal for TikTok’s U.S. operations. According to BBC, the plan reportedly hands control to a group of U.S. investors, sidestepping a shutdown. Trump called the call with Xi “productive” on Truth Social, and even, teased a face-to-face meetup at the APEC summit in South Korea this fall. From free speech battles to vaccine wars and TikTok drama, this week in politics has us all asking the same thing: WTFGO?

Global Grind

6 Viral Moments From Cardi B's 'Am I The Drama?' Album Rollout

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Jasmine Crockett Verbally Sends Kash Patel To Valhalla During Congressional Meeting, X Loved It

Hip-Hop Wired
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

Beyoncé & JAY-Z Roasted Online After Sitting With Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner At Glam Charity Gala

MadameNoire
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

"We Playin' Spades" Podcast Series

Cheaper By The Dozen Debunked: Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Claims Having 12 Kids Was A ‘Trauma Response’ To Mariah Carey Divorce

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
2 Items

‘Whistledown’ Woes: Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist After Admitting He Cheated In New Leaked Prison Call

JT, Cardi B, and Bia

The Girls Are Fighting! Cardi B Revives Rap Beefs With JT & BIA Through Brutal Bars On ‘Am I The Drama?’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close