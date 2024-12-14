Safaree Slams Straaaaaait ‘Deadbeat Narrative’ After Several Months Away From Children, Erica Mena Claps Back About His ‘Many Lies’

Though they divorced more than two years ago, the drama between Safaree and Erica Mena is never-ending. The former recently sat down with Keyshia Ka’oir and dished details regarding co-parenting (or the lack thereof) with his ex-wife.

As BOSSIP reported, the former couple’s co-parenting relationship came to a head in October 2024. Safaree released footage of Mena climbing a ladder to trespass on his property. During his interview with All Things Keyshia Ka’oir, he revealed that an electrician was at his house earlier in the day and left the ladder outside. Mena then used it to break into his home. When asked if this is something she does often, Safaree admitted that it happened “that time.”

Despite her breaking and entering habits, Mena consistently said that her ex-husband does not participate in their children’s lives. Their marriage produced two children, Safire, 4, and Legend, 3. Seemingly confirming Mena’s claims, the reality TV star admitted he hadn’t seen his children in four months. He stated he is waiting for the court to resolve the current custody battle to feel safe picking up his kids from Mena’s house.

“I want it to be like okay if it’s Fridays I pick them up from school, then Mondays I bring them back to school and then it’s like okay that’s what it’s going to be,” he told Ka’oir.

Safaree also revealed that not being with his kids does bother him. However, the social media narrative of him being a “deadbeat dad” doesn’t bother him.

“I really don’t let it to get me, because I know what’s really going on and you know, deadbeats ain’t paying what I’m paying in lawyer fees. It’s so expensive and I hate it so much and I just want it to be black and white, ‘Hey look, let’s just let it be this.’ The only people that are benefiting from this are the lawyers,” Safaree said.

Check out Erica Mena entering the chat to fact-check Safaree’s “many lies” and how long she claims he really hasn’t seen their kids after the flip!