After Gunna revealed he’s still signed to YSL, Young Thug responded with a coded tweet suggesting Lil Baby’s opinion is all that matters.

Gunna recently returned to Atlanta for his first show since being released from the YSL RICO indictment thanks to an Alford plea, and he took Spotify’s Rap Caviar along for the ride.

During an interview with the outlet, Gunna said that he’s very much still a member of the Young Slime Life record label, and nothing about his situation has changed.

“I’m still signed to YSL, I’m still providing, like we still pushing. Like, no paperwork has been changed.. know what I’m saying. So it’s like whatever’s been getting and how we pushing this s**t, it’s still going,” he said according to Uproxx.

As the news made its rounds, some were shocked after assuming he left the label amid the troublesome allegations in the YSL RICO and because many of Gunna’s peers have referred to him as a “rat” for taking a plea deal. One person who’s distanced themselves from Gunna has been his previous frequent collaborator Lil Baby.

On his single “350, Lil Baby didn’t mention his former friend by name, but sent shots at “rats” to seemingly call Gunna out.

“Ain’t never say nothin’ ’bout it, n***a, you know you a rat / If I was f****d up, I would’ve been a pimp, I’m rich, so I be payin’ ’em,” he rapped.

On Wednesday, Young Thug took to social media from behind his jail cell and seemingly responded to Gunna. “Whatever Wham says goes,” he tweeted referencing Lil Baby’s nickname.

Do you think Young Thug feels the same way about Gunna accepting his plea deal as Lil Baby?