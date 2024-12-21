Tis’ The Season: Tackle Your Holiday Shopping With BOSSIP’s 2024 Last-Minute Holiday Gift Guide

If you’re struggling with last-minute holiday shopping, don’t worry. BOSSIP is here to save the day with fresh and trendy shopping ideas.

2024 has passed by, and while the holiday season is in full swing, you’ve probably put off holiday shopping longer than you should have. Despite that, BOSSIP will always have your back and offer fresh gift ideas to save the day. No matter the type of person you’re shopping for, we have something for everyone and even links to purchase, so there is no need to do any heavy lifting.

Whether you’re an in-person, order pick-up, or deliver-it-to-me shopper, you will find a solution to the holiday shopping scares.

BOSSIP’s 2024 Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Guide

Cirkul

There’s no better way to make merry moments than sharing the love of hydration. Why not make it fun and delicious? With a vast selection of flavors, hitting a daily water goal is a breeze.

Olay Skincare

Olay Skincare is on sale at several retailers, making Olay’s iconic Micro-Sculpting Cream, Retinol24 Night Moisturizer, and Super Serum the perfect gift. Target has packaged a few Olay items together for a perfect “Holiday Glow” bundle.

ShapeLLX

Looking for a gift that’s both practical and confidence-boosting this holiday season? Say hello to ShapeLLX, the shapewear brand that’s taking the Internet by storm.

Beloved by social media influencers and celebs, it’s perfect for that chic millennial or Gen Z-er on your list (or for yourself), ShapeLLX offers a range of stylish and functional shapewear that’s sure to elevate any look.

The brand boasts that it knows how to blend comfort, style, and support into pieces that work with your wardrobe—not against it. Whether it’s a seamless bodysuit, a waist-snatching trainer, or curve-caressing leggings that hug all the right places, ShapeLLX pieces are designed to make you feel like your best self.

ShapeLLX is having a Shapellx Christmas Sale, running from 12/19 to 12/26, with 15% off sitewide using code MC15.

They also have a Mystery Box where you get three products for $89.

When it comes to E-Gift Cards to use as stocking stuffers, the sales are as follows:

Buy $90, get $100

Buy $170, get $200

Buy $240, get $300

Find out more here.

Lumineux by Oral Essentials

Lumineaux is the perfect oral care stocking stuffer and everything needed to maintain a perfect smile.

Chasa By Chanel Iman

Supermodel Chanel Iman bringing her signature elegance and style into homes with Chasa — a thoughtfully curated collection perfect for this holiday season. From elegant throw blankets to candles she’s created perfect gifts to offer a little extra cozy for the holidays.

Nerf N Series INFINITE Blaster

Thanks to Kia Cenat’s Nerf battle, everyone was reminded of their love for NERF. Now, they’re all over social media and flying off shelves.

Shark Home Products

The latest home technology is brought to you by Shark, who has designed several stylish products that are fit for everyday use. The Never Change Air Purifier has been sold out all year but is finally back for Christmas.

For the ladies, the Shark FlexStyle Air Styling System is the perfect addition to the morning hair routine.

Lowe’s Hardware Accessories

As boring as it is, some people want tools for Christmas, and that’s ok. Lowe’s has you covered with the Kolbat Mini in every color you can imagine. If Stanley’s are on your shopping list surprisingly Lowe’s is also the place to go. Carhartt beanies, Echo Dots, and the Kobalt LED Flashlight also make great gifts.

Liquid London

Fragrances are always clutch gift and Liquid London has you covered for every fragrance need one could have. Also every fragrance is vegan and cruelty-free.

Meta Quest 3/3s

Virtual Reality is here to stay and gifting a Meta Quest headset is a gift that will always become a perfect gift. Aside from purely gaming the headset has several use from fitness, to watching sports games and even research. The Meta Quest 3 and 3s are perfect solutions for your holiday shopping needs.