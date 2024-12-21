BOSSIP's 2024 Last-Minute Holiday Gift Guide For Everyone
Tis’ The Season: Tackle Your Holiday Shopping With BOSSIP’s 2024 Last-Minute Holiday Gift Guide
If you’re struggling with last-minute holiday shopping, don’t worry. BOSSIP is here to save the day with fresh and trendy shopping ideas.
2024 has passed by, and while the holiday season is in full swing, you’ve probably put off holiday shopping longer than you should have. Despite that, BOSSIP will always have your back and offer fresh gift ideas to save the day. No matter the type of person you’re shopping for, we have something for everyone and even links to purchase, so there is no need to do any heavy lifting.
Whether you’re an in-person, order pick-up, or deliver-it-to-me shopper, you will find a solution to the holiday shopping scares.
BOSSIP’s 2024 Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Guide
There’s no better way to make merry moments than sharing the love of hydration. Why not make it fun and delicious? With a vast selection of flavors, hitting a daily water goal is a breeze.
Olay Skincare
Olay Skincare is on sale at several retailers, making Olay’s iconic Micro-Sculpting Cream, Retinol24 Night Moisturizer, and Super Serum the perfect gift. Target has packaged a few Olay items together for a perfect “Holiday Glow” bundle.
ShapeLLX
Looking for a gift that’s both practical and confidence-boosting this holiday season? Say hello to ShapeLLX, the shapewear brand that’s taking the Internet by storm.
Beloved by social media influencers and celebs, it’s perfect for that chic millennial or Gen Z-er on your list (or for yourself), ShapeLLX offers a range of stylish and functional shapewear that’s sure to elevate any look.
The brand boasts that it knows how to blend comfort, style, and support into pieces that work with your wardrobe—not against it. Whether it’s a seamless bodysuit, a waist-snatching trainer, or curve-caressing leggings that hug all the right places, ShapeLLX pieces are designed to make you feel like your best self.
ShapeLLX is having a Shapellx Christmas Sale, running from 12/19 to 12/26, with 15% off sitewide using code MC15.
They also have a Mystery Box where you get three products for $89.
When it comes to E-Gift Cards to use as stocking stuffers, the sales are as follows:
Buy $90, get $100
Buy $170, get $200
Buy $240, get $300
Find out more here.
Lumineaux is the perfect oral care stocking stuffer and everything needed to maintain a perfect smile.
Supermodel Chanel Iman bringing her signature elegance and style into homes with Chasa — a thoughtfully curated collection perfect for this holiday season. From elegant throw blankets to candles she’s created perfect gifts to offer a little extra cozy for the holidays.
Nerf N Series INFINITE Blaster
Thanks to Kia Cenat’s Nerf battle, everyone was reminded of their love for NERF. Now, they’re all over social media and flying off shelves.
Shark Home Products
The latest home technology is brought to you by Shark, who has designed several stylish products that are fit for everyday use. The Never Change Air Purifier has been sold out all year but is finally back for Christmas.
For the ladies, the Shark FlexStyle Air Styling System is the perfect addition to the morning hair routine.
Lowe’s Hardware Accessories
As boring as it is, some people want tools for Christmas, and that’s ok. Lowe’s has you covered with the Kolbat Mini in every color you can imagine. If Stanley’s are on your shopping list surprisingly Lowe’s is also the place to go. Carhartt beanies, Echo Dots, and the Kobalt LED Flashlight also make great gifts.
Fragrances are always clutch gift and Liquid London has you covered for every fragrance need one could have. Also every fragrance is vegan and cruelty-free.
Meta Quest 3/3s
Virtual Reality is here to stay and gifting a Meta Quest headset is a gift that will always become a perfect gift. Aside from purely gaming the headset has several use from fitness, to watching sports games and even research. The Meta Quest 3 and 3s are perfect solutions for your holiday shopping needs.
“Eddie” The Edible Image Printer
Certain gifts are given with love and sometimes could only be for that one person in your life. It’s a gift that speaks to them and you couldn’t give it to anyone else and be as thoughtful. Primera’s edible ink cookie printer, “Eddie,” is perfect for baking enthusiasts.
Cúrate Charcuterie Tasting Experience
The handcrafted Cúrate Charcuterie trio is the perfect gift for friends and family. This tasting experience promises flavorful bites, lively conversations, and laughter – all without the need for cooking.
Katz’s Delicatessen “Birthday Box”
Not everyone can take a trip to NY to enjoy Katz’s so why not send them a birthday box so they can enjoy it in their own home? Katz’s Birthday Box is a perfect gift for foodies, ex-New Yorkers, deli fans, and anyone with functioning tastebuds.
Meta Rayban Smart Glasses allow users to experience life and capture it hands free. It’s the perfect gift for anyone who enjoys going to gun ranges, films content, or wants to listen to music at work without noticeable headphones. They are lightweight, crystal clear, and most importantly stylish.
For technology lovers, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is the gift that can elevate daily life year-round and capture the best moments in the highest quality. Now in two sizes, the Pixel 9 Pro has a sleek, stunning design, and it’s the most powerful Pixel yet. Take pro-level photos and videos with the triple camera system and make expert edits. Pixel is engineered by Google, so it gets the best of Google’s AI first.
The Rock has planted his flag into the men’s grooming section, and believe it or not, Papatui is a celeb brand that actually works. From shower essentials to skincare the products aren’t a cash grab and smell amazing. Target has a facial care kit, a tattoo care kit, and a bath kit.
The Xbox is the perfect gift, even for those who aren’t your typical gamers. Xbox Game Pass has made the console usable for all with a selection of games from the golden years of gaming and even more recent games like College Football 25.
Endorsed by Gordon Ramsay, the Apron is the ideal gift for any chef on your list. Made of 34 plastic bottles that have been melted (and spun) into a sustainable yarn that is water, stain, and oil-resistant. Slim fitting with extra-wide utility pockets, a towel loop, and long-lasting leather-tipped straps, HexClad’s Eco Modern Apron is functional and comfy.
Skout’s Honor has top-notch gift options for fur babies that are sure to make tails wag this holiday season. Every pup deserves premium, natural, and effective cleaning solutions that will knock out any odor. We recommend the Probiotic Shampoo + Conditioner, Probiotic Deodorizer, Probiotic Ear Cleaner, or Prebiotic Pet Balm.
Phoenix Legends Teeling Irish Whiskey Single Malt 24-Year-Old
If whiskey is on someone’s gift list, get them one they will never forget. Phoenix Legends Teeling Irish Whiskey Single Malt 24-year-old is the gift that will be talked about for ages.
Elysian Brewing’s Space Dust IPA
If you’re shopping for an IPA lover, the stakes are high, and if you are thinking of which beverage to gift, there is only one choice. Elysian Brewing’s “Space Dust IPA” is the #4 top-selling IPA in the country, and just imagine being able to take credit for introducing an IPA lover to their newest obsession.
Pets are like family members and sometimes our favorite family members so they deserve presents to open like everyone else. Crown & Paw custom portraits are the perfect gift for the real boss of the house.
Digitize your older home movies to enjoy with a tap of a button on any device! Convert home movies into high-quality digital files that will last forever. Stream and share digitized home movies on any phone, tablet, laptop, or TV with the iMemories App. Enjoy upscaled and enhanced video thanks to NEW AI image enhancement technology, only at iMemories
No format is too old, and no piece is too fragile to turn digital!
If you’re shopping for an expecting mother or want to spoil the newest bundle of joy on your Christmas shopping list, Momcozy is the only answer. No matter the need, they have the perfect solution with modern technology, making life simpler and easier.
Momcozy Mobile Flow™ Hands-Free M9 Breast Pump
Easily switch between different pumping settings to customize your experience for comfort and efficiency. Record and monitor milk expression amounts per session to track progress and maintain a detailed log. Set personalized alerts and receive notifications via the app to stay informed about your pumping schedule and important reminders.
Momcozy 5.5” Full HD Video Baby Monitor
Designed for first-time and busy parents alike, the 5.5-inch large, 1080P high-resolution display offers a crystal-clear view of the baby at every moment, while the large 5800mAh battery lasts day and night. The strong signal supports an impressive 1640-feet range and is unstoppable by 2 walls. You can also capture a photo with a button press.
Momcozy CocoSway 3D-Motion Electric Baby Swing
Gift new parents a break with the Momcozy baby swing, which cradles a baby just like momma and papa with the patented 3D Swing Tech and rich swing settings. In addition, 8 soothing sounds and an overhead toy help keep the baby calm and entertained.
Momcozy DinerPal High Chair, designed to grow with baby from 6 months through adulthood, offers 5 seating modes from baby set to adult chair and supports up to 308 lbs. Adjustable seat and footrest positions ensure ergonomic comfort at every stage.
