Public Figures

Druski Drops 'CouldaFest' Official Recap WIth 21 Savage & More

For Your Viewing Pleasure: Druski Unleashes ‘CouldaFest’ Recap With 21 Savage, GloRilla, DC Young Fly, Soulja Boy, Meek Mill, & More

Published on September 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Druski Hosts First-Ever “Coulda Fest” Comedy and Music Festival at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

DruSki – Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Comedian Druski gives us behind-the-scenes access to his inaugural CouldaFest with 21 Savage, Soulja Boy, Travis Porter, GloRilla & more.

Atlanta comedian Druski recently hosted his festival live from State Farm Are, and while many didn’t know what to expect, it was a packed house.  CouldaFest was hosted by Druski and DC Young Fly who kept the crowd laughing by performing sketches. And while the comedians kept things entertaining, the nigtht’s performances truly captivated the ATL crowd.

Druski recently released the official recap of his festival so you can have the highest levels of FOMO from the event that highlighted the early 2000s era of Atlanta music while integrating current artists. You can’t properly honor the early futuristic swag era without Yung L.A., Rich Kidz, Roscoe Dash, Travis Porter, Young Dro, Soulja Boy, and DJ Unk.

Related Stories

When transitioning to the mid-2010s, Meek Mill and Young MA blessed the stage with their most prominent hits. Kai Cenat even made an appearance traveling from the concession stands to the stage in a short skit.

CouldaFest also paid tribute to the late Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan who died days before the event. 21 Savage, Baby Drill, Baby Kia, and GloRilla also dropped in to give the crowd a taste of current hits.

For those wondering, yes, “Coulda Been House” Season 1 winner Ugliest Rapper touched the stage as well.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

21 Savage DJ Unk GloRilla Kai Cenat Meek Mill Newsletter Soulja Boy State Farm arena Travis Porter Young Dro Young Ma

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

ASU FAMU Honey Beez

Fatphobia On The Field: FAMU Announcer Tries To Diss ASU Honey Beez — And Police Black Women’s Bodies — With Ozempic Jab

MadameNoire
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET

Nicki Minaj Puts ‘The Breakfast Club’ On Notice Over Cardi B Beef Reporting

Hip-Hop Wired
Woman Drinking Pill With Water at Office in a Relaxed Setting

7 Essential Vitamins For Black Women And Why They Matter

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

What Jay-Z’s Halftime Choices Say About Race, Culture & Representation

Global Grind
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close