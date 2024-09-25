For Your Viewing Pleasure: Druski Unleashes ‘CouldaFest’ Recap With 21 Savage, GloRilla, DC Young Fly, Soulja Boy, Meek Mill, & More

Comedian Druski gives us behind-the-scenes access to his inaugural CouldaFest with 21 Savage, Soulja Boy, Travis Porter, GloRilla & more.

Atlanta comedian Druski recently hosted his festival live from State Farm Are, and while many didn’t know what to expect, it was a packed house. CouldaFest was hosted by Druski and DC Young Fly who kept the crowd laughing by performing sketches. And while the comedians kept things entertaining, the nigtht’s performances truly captivated the ATL crowd.

Druski recently released the official recap of his festival so you can have the highest levels of FOMO from the event that highlighted the early 2000s era of Atlanta music while integrating current artists. You can’t properly honor the early futuristic swag era without Yung L.A., Rich Kidz, Roscoe Dash, Travis Porter, Young Dro, Soulja Boy, and DJ Unk.

When transitioning to the mid-2010s, Meek Mill and Young MA blessed the stage with their most prominent hits. Kai Cenat even made an appearance traveling from the concession stands to the stage in a short skit.

CouldaFest also paid tribute to the late Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan who died days before the event. 21 Savage, Baby Drill, Baby Kia, and GloRilla also dropped in to give the crowd a taste of current hits.

For those wondering, yes, “Coulda Been House” Season 1 winner Ugliest Rapper touched the stage as well.