Celebrity

Bishop T.D. Jakes Takes Action Against AI Misinformation

T.D. Jakes Cracks Down On AI Diddy Misinformation Videos, Files To Demand Identities Behind YouTube Accounts

Published on December 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bishop T.D. Jakes is going to new lengths to end the AI-fueled YouTube misinformation linking him to scandals like Diddy’s downfall. Jakes’ legal team claims the video platform has failed to enforce its own policies, leading them to take action.

Bishop T.D. Jakes x Diddy

Source: Paras Griffin/Dave Benett / Getty

Attorney Dustin Pusch filed a motion in the Northern District of California on Dec. 19, hoping to subpoena Google (YouTube’s parent company) in order to identify the person(s) behind the YouTube accounts posting alleged misinformation about the Bishop. The accounts are said to be located in South Africa, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Kenya.

Related Stories

The court filing states the account released false information regarding Jakes using AI-generated content. According to NBC, YouTube has recently rolled out initiatives that encourage users to utilize AI. However, the dangers have presented themselves. The potential misinformation is a major issue, but it worsens as the creators earn money from the misinformation. The outlet reports that a YouTube creator (not mentioned in this lawsuit) admitted to using the technology.

Bishop Jakes finds himself the subject of many AI-generated videos, adding up to millions of views. The content has garnered much attention as more information is released about Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has been connected to Jakes in the past.

As previously reported, Combs has been under public scrutiny since October 2023 when his former girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, filed a lawsuit against him, claiming sexual assault and abuse. The case was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount. Since then, several others have come forward seeking damages. This led to his September arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Since the disgraced music mogul was exposed for his alleged crimes, many Black celebrities have become the subject of social media investigation, including Bishop Jakes. NBC reports several videos with AI-generated content targeting people like Jakes, Steve Harvey, and Denzel Washington. The videos and thumbnails feature Jakes (and others) being arrested and other salacious content.

While the videos have been reported to YouTube, not all of them have been taken down. It also doesn’t stop more from being created.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

AI court Diddy Lawsuit Newsletter Rumor Control T.D. Jakes YouTube

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet

Whoopty Doo: 7 Things To Know About Young Thug’s New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Hip-Hop Wired
Harper's Bazaar Cocktail Party

Solange Launches The Saint Heron Library! 5 Times She Was For The Culture

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Avatar: The Way Of Water Key Art And Stills

How The Avatar Movie Reshaped Visual Storytelling And Changed Cinema Forever

Global Grind
Intimate moment. Young sensual naked african couple of lovers kissing while taking foamy bath with candles together

Why Women Are Obsessed With ‘Shallowing’ — The Steamy Sex Trend Taking Pleasure To New Depths

MadameNoire
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

JoAnn Chesimard photographed in Cuba

Rest In Power: Assata Shakur, Revolutionary, Author, & Black Liberation Icon Passes Away At 78

Charlotte Ronson's 2006 Fall/Winter Fashion Show and After Party

Ray J Says He’s Helping The Feds Build A RICO Case Against Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner—’The Feds Is Coming’

Smurfs - Global Premiere

It’s A Girl! Rihanna Welcomes 3rd Child, 1st Daughter, Rocki Irish, With A$AP Rocky

Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close