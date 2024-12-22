T.D. Jakes Cracks Down On AI Diddy Misinformation Videos, Files To Demand Identities Behind YouTube Accounts

Bishop T.D. Jakes is going to new lengths to end the AI-fueled YouTube misinformation linking him to scandals like Diddy’s downfall. Jakes’ legal team claims the video platform has failed to enforce its own policies, leading them to take action.

Attorney Dustin Pusch filed a motion in the Northern District of California on Dec. 19, hoping to subpoena Google (YouTube’s parent company) in order to identify the person(s) behind the YouTube accounts posting alleged misinformation about the Bishop. The accounts are said to be located in South Africa, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Kenya.

The court filing states the account released false information regarding Jakes using AI-generated content. According to NBC, YouTube has recently rolled out initiatives that encourage users to utilize AI. However, the dangers have presented themselves. The potential misinformation is a major issue, but it worsens as the creators earn money from the misinformation. The outlet reports that a YouTube creator (not mentioned in this lawsuit) admitted to using the technology.

Bishop Jakes finds himself the subject of many AI-generated videos, adding up to millions of views. The content has garnered much attention as more information is released about Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has been connected to Jakes in the past.

As previously reported, Combs has been under public scrutiny since October 2023 when his former girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, filed a lawsuit against him, claiming sexual assault and abuse. The case was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount. Since then, several others have come forward seeking damages. This led to his September arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Since the disgraced music mogul was exposed for his alleged crimes, many Black celebrities have become the subject of social media investigation, including Bishop Jakes. NBC reports several videos with AI-generated content targeting people like Jakes, Steve Harvey, and Denzel Washington. The videos and thumbnails feature Jakes (and others) being arrested and other salacious content.

While the videos have been reported to YouTube, not all of them have been taken down. It also doesn’t stop more from being created.