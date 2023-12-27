Our gift to you!

We couldn’t let holiday season end without gifting you the hottest sleighs, thirst traps, and treats that lit up the gram during the most wonderful time of year.

This year, we swooned over sexy sleighs from Chlöe Bailey, Yung Miami, and more with Big Latto making a splash by donating over $500,000 in gifts during her annual ‘Christmas in Clayco’ event.

According to a press release, the holiday drive was sponsored by Latto’s Win Some Give Some Foundation which partnered with several major brands including Apple, Wingstop, HALLS, and Savage X Fenty.

Latto went all out at her annual “Christmas in Clayco” 🎁🔥 pic.twitter.com/2Hm4s54F7g — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) December 17, 2023

At the event, which was held at the Clayton State University Gymnasium on Saturday, the lucky kiddos got to take home some major gifts including a bike, wireless speaker, toys, and other goodies.

#Latto hosted her third annual Christmas Toy Drive in Clayton County, #Georgia pic.twitter.com/dMuRxoOaLV — Scoop Central (@scoopcentral_) December 21, 2023

In 2022, city officials honored Latto (real name Alyssa Michelle Stephens) with the key to Clayton County and declared that Dec. 18 be named “Latto Day” in honor of her giving spirit.

The benevolent baddie founded Win Some Give Some in 2021 to help empower at-risk youth in her community. During her 2021 event, she opened up about the importance of giving back to her community.

“I owe a lot of my success to Clayton County, so it feels really good to be here,” said Latto in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “My old school Rex Mill [Middle School] is literally two minutes down the street and [as] we were driving past it, I was like, ‘Oh my God. Everything is coming full circle.’ I’m so blessed and happy to share my blessing.”

What was your favorite sleigh this holiday season? Tell us down below and enjoy our latest collection of holiday thirst traps and treats on the flip.