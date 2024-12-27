New Diddy Lawsuit Details Alleged ‘Wild King Nights’ Fueled By ‘Honey Packs For Male Libido’

Another lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs details the alleged supplies used at his parties, including baby oil and honey packs.

The lawsuits being filed against Diddy don’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. Just as a new complaint was filed, a judge ruled on Thursday, Dec. 26, that the woman who accused Combs and Jay-Z of sexually assaulting her in 2000 does not have to reveal her identity.

The woman filed her lawsuit under the name Jane Doe, claiming that she was raped at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty when she was 13. As previously reported, Doe first sued Combs back in October, but two months later, she amended her complaint by adding Jay-Z.

In response to his inclusion in the suit, Jay-Z released a fiery statement against the accuser’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, and Jay’s attorney, Alex Spiro, filed a motion to strike the complaint, stating that the filing should be dismissed if the accuser does not reveal her identity. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres denied the motion and slammed Spiro’s tactics.

“Carter’s lawyer’s relentless filing of combative motions containing inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks is inappropriate, a waste of judicial resources, and a tactic unlikely to benefit his client,” wrote Judge Torres in her ruling, per court docs obtained by PEOPLE. “The Court will not fast-track the judicial process merely because counsel demands it.”

This comes as Combs is at the center of a new lawsuit, in which a former employee claims he was tasked with supplying sex toys and lubricant, among other things, for the disgraced music moguls parties, which were deemed “Wild King Nights.” In the complaint, filed on Monday, Dec. 23, Phillip Pines details his job working for Diddy, which he claims included making sure that the disgraced music mogul’s bedroom or hotel rooms were supplied with “red lights, ice buckets, alcohol, marijuana joints, honey packs for male libido, baby oil, Astro glide, towels, illegal drugs, and power banger sex machines,” according to PEOPLE.

Pines claims he was “expected to be on call” for these parties, which could allegedly last for days at a time. On several occasions, he was allegedly tasked with bringing extra sex toys, marijuana, Astro glide, baby oil, and Plan B or illegal drugs to the parties.

After these “Wild King Nights,” the former employee alleges he was instructed to remove drug evidence, condoms, sex toys, bodily stains, and urine from the sheets and furniture. He was also allegedly tasked with deleting any incriminating videos from Combs’ personal devices, making sure no one spoke about the events afterward, and providing large tips to the hotel cleaning crews “to avoid housecleaning from reporting anything that would be later billed.”

In his complaint, Pines says he worked for the rapper between 2019 and 2021, and Combs treated him “like an animal playing fetch in order to prove his loyalty.”

“He was instructed to show his loyalty to Sean Combs,” the lawsuit reads. “If [Plaintiff] refused, he was told he would be terminated and would be blackballed from the industry, along with repercussions.”

Combs’ legal team responded to the latest allegations against him in a statement to PEOPLE, writing:

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”