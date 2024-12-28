Playing With Fire: Drake Shows Love to Sexyy Red, References Kendrick’s ‘Euphoria’ Diss

Drake spent a moment on Christmas proving that he doesn’t believe fat meat is greasy, once again.

The Toronto rapper collaborated with popular streamer and Trump supporter Adin Ross for his inaugural Drizzmas Giveaway and made reference to his rap arch-nemesis, Kendrick Lamar. When showing love to fellow rapper Sexyy Red, Drake threw some subtle shade at Kendrick’s “Euphoria” diss.

“She is me!” Drake said. “She’ll be like, ‘Man, I’m always with you, man. I just be thinking about you, man.’… Shoutout to Sexyy! When I see her, I see two bad ones, n***a, what’s up? F**k what y’all talking ’bout… Shoutout Sexyy. W Sexyy in the chat.”

Seems Drizzy Drake may be a glutton for punishment as the Super Bowl is right around the corner and music fans are anticipating “They Not Like Us” to ring out on the biggest stage in the country.

That was not the only reference the “Family Matters” made to Kendrick throughout the stream. While reading a letter from a fan, Drake made sure to show that his supporters are still on his side.

And of course, it’s always f*** Ken…I’m not reading that,” he said.

The stream was not just a hotbed of shade; however, Drake was also in the giving spirit as he paid for dream vacations, gifted thousands of dollars and handed out a brand new car during the stream.

Fans also noticed that the OVO frontman has done away with his hair experiments, opting instead for his signature low cut that has also accompanied new music in the past. It’s unclear what Drake has up his sleeve, other than his ongoing lawsuit against UMG and Spotify for 2025, but his loyal legion believes a major comeback is in the works.

Though new music has yet to be confirmed, Drake will take his talents to Ulta with the launch of his Better World Fragrance House in the new year.