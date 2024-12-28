Breaking News

#BREAKING Diddy Sentenced To More Than 4 Years In Prison
Entertainment

Drake References Kenrick Lamar Diss On Live Stream

Playing With Fire: Drake Shows Love to Sexyy Red, References Kendrick’s ‘Euphoria’ Diss

Published on December 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sexyy Red x Drake x Kendrick Lamar

Source: Prince Williams/Mark Blinch/Kevin Winter / Getty

Drake spent a moment on Christmas proving that he doesn’t believe fat meat is greasy, once again.

The Toronto rapper collaborated with popular streamer and Trump supporter Adin Ross for his inaugural Drizzmas Giveaway and made reference to his rap arch-nemesis, Kendrick Lamar. When showing love to fellow rapper Sexyy Red, Drake threw some subtle shade at Kendrick’s “Euphoria” diss.

“She is me!” Drake said. “She’ll be like, ‘Man, I’m always with you, man. I just be thinking about you, man.’… Shoutout to Sexyy! When I see her, I see two bad ones, n***a, what’s up? F**k what y’all talking ’bout… Shoutout Sexyy. W Sexyy in the chat.”

Seems Drizzy Drake may be a glutton for punishment as the Super Bowl is right around the corner and music fans are anticipating “They Not Like Us” to ring out on the biggest stage in the country.

That was not the only reference the “Family Matters” made to Kendrick throughout the stream. While reading a letter from a fan, Drake made sure to show that his supporters are still on his side.

And of course, it’s always f*** Ken…I’m not reading that,” he said.

The stream was not just a hotbed of shade; however, Drake was also in the giving spirit as he paid for dream vacations, gifted thousands of dollars and handed out a brand new car during the stream.

Fans also noticed that the OVO frontman has done away with his hair experiments, opting instead for his signature low cut that has also accompanied new music in the past. It’s unclear what Drake has up his sleeve, other than his ongoing lawsuit against UMG and Spotify for 2025, but his loyal legion believes a major comeback is in the works.

Though new music has yet to be confirmed, Drake will take his talents to Ulta with the launch of his Better World Fragrance House in the new year.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Drake Entertainment Kendrick Lamar Newsletter Put on Blast

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

President Trump Signs Executive Order In Oval Office

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Hip-Hop Wired
Loving African American wife kissing her husband on the cheek

National Boyfriend Day: 7 Meaningful Ways To Celebrate Your Man

MadameNoire
AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-LVI-RAMS-BENGALS-ENTERTAINMENT-HALFTIME

A Show Inside The Show: The 13 Most Iconic Super Bowl Halftime Shows Ranked

Global Grind
Smiling young woman against a blue background wearing a pink sweater, enjoying a relaxed moment, with afro hairstyle

10 Natural Hairstyles Every Black Woman Should Know [Gallery]

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close