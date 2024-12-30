Proud Mom La La Plans To Support Son Kiyan With ‘Syracuse-Geared Out’ Gameday Fits

La La Anthony was one of the most recognizable basketball wives, and now she’s all set to be a college gameday mom!

The actress and host is already thinking about how she will support her son she shares with NBA great Carmelo Anthony–Kiyan when he laces up his sneakers to play at his dad’s alma mater, Syracuse University, in the fall. The top basketball prospect will have all eyes on him as he tries to restore the team to its national championship glory. But fans will also be checking out La La in the stands.

“I don’t have [the ‘fits] yet,” she said, “but I think I’m going to be that mom that’s, like, Syracuse-geared out. For sure.”

She’s also pledging to bring some celebrity friends with her to cheer on Kiyan.

“You know we going to come in there,” she said. “We going to come in there for sure.”

Kiyan committed to Syracuse back in November and talked about his decision in an emotional episode of Carmelo‘s podcast, 7 pm in Brooklyn, which also featured La La.

The proud parents beamed as the 17-year-old guard detailed his plan to forge his own path at the historic program.

“Just looking at Syracuse and seeing, like, what could be done over there if I was to go over there,” Kiyan said by way of explanation. “They already have top people coming in, who I’m close with. Young coaching staff that I can connect to. Close to home, 45-minute flight. They would have me catching 6-hour flights to California. Just all of that, and then the ACC, they play Duke, Carolina. They play all the good schools. All of that plays a part as to why I chose Syracuse.”

Thanks to Melo, Syracuse has only won one national championship, so a lot is riding on Kiyan, following in his iconic father’s footsteps.