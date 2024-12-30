Pop Culture

La La Anthony Plans To Be Outfitted For Son Kiyan's Games

Proud Mom La La Plans To Support Son Kiyan With ‘Syracuse-Geared Out’ Gameday Fits

Published on December 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

La La Anthony was one of the most recognizable basketball wives, and now she’s all set to be a college gameday mom!

"BMF" Season 3 Tastemaker Screening - New York

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

The actress and host is already thinking about how she will support her son she shares with NBA great Carmelo AnthonyKiyan when he laces up his sneakers to play at his dad’s alma mater, Syracuse University, in the fall. The top basketball prospect will have all eyes on him as he tries to restore the team to its national championship glory. But fans will also be checking out La La in the stands.

“I don’t have [the ‘fits] yet,” she said, “but I think I’m going to be that mom that’s, like, Syracuse-geared out. For sure.”

She’s also pledging to bring some celebrity friends with her to cheer on Kiyan.

“You know we going to come in there,” she said. “We going to come in there for sure.”

Kiyan committed to Syracuse back in November and talked about his decision in an emotional episode of Carmelo‘s podcast, 7 pm in Brooklyn, which also featured La La.

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - February 2022 New York Fashion Week

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

The proud parents beamed as the 17-year-old guard detailed his plan to forge his own path at the historic program.

“Just looking at Syracuse and seeing, like, what could be done over there if I was to go over there,” Kiyan said by way of explanation. “They already have top people coming in, who I’m close with. Young coaching staff that I can connect to. Close to home, 45-minute flight. They would have me catching 6-hour flights to California. Just all of that, and then the ACC, they play Duke, Carolina. They play all the good schools. All of that plays a part as to why I chose Syracuse.”

Thanks to Melo, Syracuse has only won one national championship, so a lot is riding on Kiyan, following in his iconic father’s footsteps.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News Celebrity Seeds Newsletter

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

JAPAN-US-ENTERTAINMENT-GAMING-MICROSOFT-XBOX

Reliable Insider Claims Microsoft Will Ditch Plans For Its Next Console

Hip-Hop Wired
Abbott Elementary

What to Watch: 10 Black Sitcoms With The Best Halloween-Themed Episodes

Global Grind
Loving African American wife kissing her husband on the cheek

National Boyfriend Day: 7 Meaningful Ways To Celebrate Your Man

MadameNoire
2020 Essence Magazine Wellness House

Why Dr. Jackie Says Women Must Take Charge Of Their Health

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj

Cardi B Slams Nicki Minaj’s ‘Backhanded Apology’ To Daughter Kulture, Issues Her Own Apology To ‘Papa Perc’

50 Cent x Diddy

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Trolling: 50 Cent Says He’s ‘Available’ To Fill In For Diddy At His Scheduled Miami Speaking Appearance Amid Sentencing

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close