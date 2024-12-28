‘Denial Is A River’: Doechii Teases ‘Family Matters’ Inspired Visuals With Schoolboy Q, Zack Fox, Earl Sweatshirt & More

Doechii is ending 2024 with a promise to continue raising the bar in the new year.

The four-time Grammy nominee teased the visuals for the standout track from her Alligator Bites Never Heal project, “Denial Is A River”, with a Family Matters inspired trailer featuring some familiar faces. Set to the original music from the show’s iconic opening credits, the teaser features her TDE labelmate Schoolboy Q, actor and DJ Zack Fox, rapper Baby Tate, singer SIR and many others.

It looks like Doechii intends to tap in with as many Black creatives as possible. She recently collaborated with Issa Rae for a live performance of “Denial Is A River” for Genius. The Insecure creator held down the narration for the track as Doechii brought her usual flawless lyricism and performance abilities.

Doechii Is A Favorite To Win Big For The Grammys

Leading up to music’s biggest night, Doechii is poised to continue making it a tight race for anyone to best her in her Grammy categories. The “Denial Is A River” show will drop on Jan 2. It’s unclear whether there will be an actual scripted production. However, TDE obviously came through with the budget and star power to make the visuals a real experience.

Doechii has had an incredible breakout year in music taking home Variety’s “Hip Hop Disruptor of the Year” award, the Femme It Forward “Visionary” honor and her Tiny Desk performance is one of the most-watched on NPR in 2024.

Along with making her mark in hip hop, Doechii has also proven to be one of music’s most electrifying performers blending timeless homages to rap icon with modern creativity heavily influenced by visual artists.

TDE fans hope to see the queen of the swamp join labelmates, SZA and Kendrick Lamar, on the GNX tour. For now, they’ll have to keep their fingers crossed a little longer for an official announcement.