Breaking News

#BREAKING Diddy Sentenced To More Than 4 Years In Prison
Pop Culture

Doechii Debuts "Family Matters"-Inspired Visuals

‘Denial Is A River’: Doechii Teases ‘Family Matters’ Inspired Visuals With Schoolboy Q, Zack Fox, Earl Sweatshirt & More

Published on December 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Spotlight: Doechii

Source: Rebecca Sapp / Getty

Doechii is ending 2024 with a promise to continue raising the bar in the new year.

The four-time Grammy nominee teased the visuals for the standout track from her Alligator Bites Never Heal project, “Denial Is A River”, with a Family Matters inspired trailer featuring some familiar faces. Set to the original music from the show’s iconic opening credits, the teaser features her TDE labelmate Schoolboy Q, actor and DJ Zack Fox, rapper Baby Tate, singer SIR and many others.

It looks like Doechii intends to tap in with as many Black creatives as possible. She recently collaborated with Issa Rae for a live performance of “Denial Is A River” for Genius. The Insecure creator held down the narration for the track as Doechii brought her usual flawless lyricism and performance abilities.

Doechii Is A Favorite To Win Big For The Grammys

Related Stories

Leading up to music’s biggest night, Doechii is poised to continue making it a tight race for anyone to best her in her Grammy categories. The “Denial Is A River” show will drop on Jan 2. It’s unclear whether there will be an actual scripted production. However, TDE obviously came through with the budget and star power to make the visuals a real experience.

Doechii has had an incredible breakout year in music taking home Variety’s “Hip Hop Disruptor of the Year” award, the Femme It Forward “Visionary” honor and her Tiny Desk performance is one of the most-watched on NPR in 2024.

Along with making her mark in hip hop, Doechii has also proven to be one of music’s most electrifying performers blending timeless homages to rap icon with modern creativity heavily influenced by visual artists.

TDE fans hope to see the queen of the swamp join labelmates, SZA and Kendrick Lamar, on the GNX tour. For now, they’ll have to keep their fingers crossed a little longer for an official announcement.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News Doechii For Your Viewing Pleasure New Music Newsletter TDE Viral video

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Columbia Pictures' "Caught Stealing" New York Premiere

Real Recognize Real: Black Social Media Users Rally Around Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Pick

Global Grind
President Trump Signs Executive Order In Oval Office

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Hip-Hop Wired
Loving African American wife kissing her husband on the cheek

National Boyfriend Day: 7 Meaningful Ways To Celebrate Your Man

MadameNoire
Smiling young woman against a blue background wearing a pink sweater, enjoying a relaxed moment, with afro hairstyle

10 Natural Hairstyles Every Black Woman Should Know [Gallery]

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close