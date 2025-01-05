50 Cent Responds To Negative Las Vegas Residency Review, Jokingly Asks If Critic Wanted Him On Rollerblades Like Usher

In typical 50 Cent fashion, he responds to the viral negative review of his Las Vegas residency with his signature humor.

Las Vegas residencies are one of the best parts of visiting Sin City and escaping from the real world with a slick of relaxation. Usher and Adele are just a few acts that have dominated live music in Vegas over the past several years. When 50 Cent announced he would kick off 2025 with a short residency in Las Vegas tickets went flying.

As the residency kicked off an extremely popular Las Vegas content creator blasted 50 for her experience at his show.

“50 Cent’s Las Vegas residency might be the worst show that’s ever come to Vegas,” she said in a voiceover to her video review that was shared on Instagram. “The theater was mostly full and people seemed to be excited about it, but take a minute to listen and then I’ll share why I thought it was terrible.”

Las Vegas reviewer Jennifer Gay explained she wasn’t feeling 50’s stage presence but also shared he performed for over an hour.

“The sound in the theater was terrible, and the hype men were louder than him for the entire show,” she continued. “He spoke once only to say he was doing six shows and then he was done. He performed 84 minutes and then walked off stage. It really felt like he didn’t want to be there. These were not cheap seats.”

50 Cent heard the chatter and, during his latest performance, decided to respond to the critic while sprinkling in some humor for the crowd.

“You was supposed to say 50 you keep doing this sh*t,” he said, doing his typical on stage hand gesture.“What you thought, I’m gonna be out here rollerblading like Usher?” he asked. “I seen some sh*t, Chris Brown was flying in Africa. I don’t have records that require me to fly in Africa.”

It seems he wasn’t jaded by the review. After all, you can’t please everyone, and on top of that, he still collected his paycheck. Perhaps there was a disconnect on what to expect from a rap show with the bar being set so high by other acts in town.

However, 90 minutes of 50 Cent Classic alone is enough reason to still attend the show if you can catch it.