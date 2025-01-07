SKIPPPPP: Shannon Sharpe Addresses Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Skip Bayless & Fox Sports– ‘Ain’t Got Nothing To Do With Me’

Shannon Sharpe has reacted to a sexual harassment and workplace misconduct lawsuit filed against Fox Sports, Skip Bayless, and others.

This weekend, a bombshell lawsuit from former Fox Sports hairstylist Noushin Faraji surfaced, accusing Skip Bayless of sexual harassment in the workplace. The lawsuit also named the network, executives, and host Joy Taylor, who is accused of accepting sexual advances to further her career.

After the initial shock of the lawsuit, social media wanted to hear from Skip’s former co-host, Shannon Sharpe. Usually, Sharpe doesn’t hold back on his thoughts, but in this case, he’s shying away from gossiping about the lawsuit.

According to Complex, Sharpe addressed the elephant in the room on the latest episode of Nightcap with co-host Chad Ochocinco.

“That ain’t got nothing to do with me,” Sharpe said at around the 2:02:07-mark. “It doesn’t. What do y’all want me to say? That ain’t got nothing to do with me. So, there’s nothing to address. I don’t know why everybody keep—if you notice, everybody’s posting it, they got me.”

Several social media users suggested Sharpe played a role in the lawsuit being filed without any proof. Still, Shannon made it abundantly clear he isn’t accused of anything in the 42-page lawsuit.

“In those 42 pages, it doesn’t mention that Shannon Sharpe did anything. But y’all want to get clicks, so ya’ll mention me,” he added.

The most disturbing allegation against Skip Bayless claims he offered Faraji $1.5M to have sexual intercourse with her. According to the NY Post, Bayless reportedly accused Faraji of having sexual relations with Sharpe before apologizing in August 2023.

Faraji alleged network executive Charlie Dixon groped her, and Joy Taylor responded, “Get over it.” Allegedly Taylor requested a black hairstylist shortly after ending their working relationship.

Other workplace secrets in the lawsuit include an alleged sexual relationship between Taylor and Dixson, which later allegedly transitioned to a sexual relationship with Emmanuel Acho. None of the allegations have been proven, but Faraji and her legal team feel confident enough that others have had similar experiences and want class-action status.

The hairstylist alleges she was relieved of her duties following Skip’s exit from the network. Furthermore, she believes she was only kept around after her working relationship ended with Taylor to “appease” Bayless.

You can watch Shannon Sharpe address the jaw-dropping lawsuit below.