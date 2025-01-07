Public Figures

Shannon Sharpe Addresses Harassment Lawsuit Against Skip

SKIPPPPP: Shannon Sharpe Addresses Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Skip Bayless & Fox Sports– ‘Ain’t Got Nothing To Do With Me’

Published on January 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Shannon Sharpe & Skip Bayless -2016 IAVA Heroes Gala

Shannon Sharpe & Skip Bayless – Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

Shannon Sharpe has reacted to a sexual harassment and workplace misconduct lawsuit filed against Fox Sports, Skip Bayless, and others.

This weekend, a bombshell lawsuit from former Fox Sports hairstylist Noushin Faraji surfaced, accusing Skip Bayless of sexual harassment in the workplace. The lawsuit also named the network, executives, and host Joy Taylor, who is accused of accepting sexual advances to further her career.

Related Stories

After the initial shock of the lawsuit, social media wanted to hear from Skip’s former co-host, Shannon Sharpe. Usually, Sharpe doesn’t hold back on his thoughts, but in this case, he’s shying away from gossiping about the lawsuit.

According to Complex, Sharpe addressed the elephant in the room on the latest episode of Nightcap with co-host Chad Ochocinco.

“That ain’t got nothing to do with me,” Sharpe said at around the 2:02:07-mark. “It doesn’t. What do y’all want me to say? That ain’t got nothing to do with me. So, there’s nothing to address. I don’t know why everybody keep—if you notice, everybody’s posting it, they got me.”

Several social media users suggested Sharpe played a role in the lawsuit being filed without any proof. Still, Shannon made it abundantly clear he isn’t accused of anything in the 42-page lawsuit.

  “In those 42 pages, it doesn’t mention that Shannon Sharpe did anything. But y’all want to get clicks, so ya’ll mention me,” he added.

The most disturbing allegation against Skip Bayless claims he offered Faraji $1.5M to have sexual intercourse with her. According to the NY Post, Bayless reportedly accused Faraji of having sexual relations with Sharpe before apologizing in August 2023.

Faraji alleged network executive Charlie Dixon groped her, and Joy Taylor responded, “Get over it.” Allegedly Taylor requested a black hairstylist shortly after ending their working relationship.

Other workplace secrets in the lawsuit include an alleged sexual relationship between Taylor and Dixson, which later allegedly transitioned to a sexual relationship with Emmanuel Acho. None of the allegations have been proven, but Faraji and her legal team feel confident enough that others have had similar experiences and want class-action status.

The hairstylist alleges she was relieved of her duties following Skip’s exit from the network. Furthermore, she believes she was only kept around after her working relationship ended with Taylor to “appease” Bayless.

You can watch Shannon Sharpe address the jaw-dropping lawsuit below.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

fox sports joy Taylor Sexual Harrassment Shannon Sharpe shannon sharpe and skip bayless undisputed Skip Bayless

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

US-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-TRUMP

President Donald Trump Doesn't Think He's Going To Heaven

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Arrivals

National No Bra Day: 12 Stars Who Said 'Free The Nipple' And Went Braless

MadameNoire
5th Annual "Can We Talk?" Multicultural Arts & Wellness Summit Brunch

Taraji P. Henson’s “Can We Talk?” Summit Brings Major Sisterhood & Starpower

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Prime Video's "Cross" Season Two At New York Comic Con 2025

It Begins & Ends With Him: What To Expect From Season 2 Of Prime Video's 'Cross' Following Premiere Date Announcement

Global Grind
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Wendy Osefo attend ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

‘Zen Wen Is In The Pen!’ Potomac Pettiness Peaks As RHOP Cast Reacts To Dr. Wendy Osefo’s Fraud Arrest

A$AP Rocky attends Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" Los Angeles Premiere

Daddy’s Girl! Adoring A$AP Rocky Calls Newborn Rocki His ‘Favorite’ Creation This Year

READY TO LOVE: DETROIT
21 Items

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

The Braxtons Assets
7:17

Trina Braxton Talks ‘The Braxtons’ Season 2, Her Happy Marriage & THAT Tamar & Toni Sister Squabble [Exclusive]

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close