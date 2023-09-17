When it comes to college football the women of the sport don’t get enough props, so we figured we’d gather a few you should follow.
Every weekend during college football season we see the fellas talk about their picks and their favorite teams but there are hard-working ladies on the sidelines and behind the scenes who do the same.
Not only that but there are a number of ladies who support their spouses as their teams vie for the championship.
If you want to follow the weekend games from different perspectives, we’ve got a list of ladies you should follow below.
Elle Duncan
Long story short, ESPN sports anchor Elle Duncan doesn’t play about “Dem MF DAWGS.” The unabashed Georgia Bulldogs superfan has all the coverage you need of the Athens team and other football teams as well.
Pilar Sanders
After going from football wife to football mom, sports is still a major part of Pilar Sanders’ routine. Her ex-husband Deion Sanders has Colorado on a winning streak, but seeing the team’s wins from the perspective of Shedeur and Shilo Sanders’ mom is a must-see.
Pilar loves to talk about her children’s accolades on the field.
Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian is the wife of Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian, and she’s known for not only supporting her man but for her standout style.
Joy Taylor
LSU Freshman Mason Taylor might have the coolest aunt out of everyone on the team. Joy Taylor is the sister of Pro Football HOF’er Jason Taylor and she knows all about the game. So why wouldn’t you follow?
Leanna (Travis Hunter’s Girlfriend)
Leanna is the girlfriend of Colorado Heisman hopeful Travis Hunter. She’s right there every step of the way giving “MY MAN, MY MY, MAN,” energy. Leanna and Travis have a great YouTube channel that looks into their daily lives and Leanna follows the games on her social media.
Tracey Edmonds
The boo of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, Tracey Edmonds is always supporting her man. While he is busy shaking up the college football world, she is serving looks and great content worth checking out.
Heather Van Norman
At this point, Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t played college football in forever. However, his mother Heather Van Norman is an LSU legend herself. She married an LSU Legend OBJ Sr., and gave birth to Odell Jr. on LSU’s campus so it’s only right that she makes the list.
Nicole Lynn
Nicole Lynn is an agent with Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports so she knows all about college football and she’s best known for being the first Black woman to represent a National Football League draft pick. Most recently she negotiated a reported five-year, $255 million contract extension for Jalen Hurts.
Maria Taylor
Maria went to the University of Georgia and played basketball and volleyball. Now she covers sports on national TV and like Elle Duncan, she doesn’t play about “Dem MF DAWGS” at the University of Georgia.
