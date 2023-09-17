When it comes to college football the women of the sport don’t get enough props, so we figured we’d gather a few you should follow.

Every weekend during college football season we see the fellas talk about their picks and their favorite teams but there are hard-working ladies on the sidelines and behind the scenes who do the same.

Not only that but there are a number of ladies who support their spouses as their teams vie for the championship.

If you want to follow the weekend games from different perspectives, we’ve got a list of ladies you should follow below.

Elle Duncan

Long story short, ESPN sports anchor Elle Duncan doesn’t play about “Dem MF DAWGS.” The unabashed Georgia Bulldogs superfan has all the coverage you need of the Athens team and other football teams as well.

Pilar Sanders

After going from football wife to football mom, sports is still a major part of Pilar Sanders’ routine. Her ex-husband Deion Sanders has Colorado on a winning streak, but seeing the team’s wins from the perspective of Shedeur and Shilo Sanders’ mom is a must-see.

Pilar loves to talk about her children’s accolades on the field.

Loreal Sarkisian

Loreal Sarkisian is the wife of Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian, and she’s known for not only supporting her man but for her standout style.