Chad Ochocinco Might Leave Nightcap Over Sharelle Rosado Deal

Ocho Goes Off: Chad Ochocinco Threatens ‘Nightcap’ Exit Over Ex-Fiancée Sharelle Rosado’s New Podcast Deal With Shannon Sharpe’s Company

Published on January 14, 2025

Let that hurt go, Ocho! While Sharelle Rosado secures the podcast bag, did Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson fumble his own by crashing out over his ex-fiancée’s new deal with Shannon Sharpe’s company? “Y’all got me f**ked up!” he wrote before threatening to cut ties with Unc, Shay Shay Media, and their hit show, Nightcap. But is he upset or just trolling with some help from his real estate stunner ex?

Sharelle Rosado x Chad Ochocinco Johnson x Shannon Sharpe

Source: Michael Loccisano/Prince Williams / Getty

Sharelle Rosado’s Humble Baddies Podcast Joins Shay Shay Media And Ochocinco Isn’t Having It–Or Is He?

These hilariously messy exes are at it again! The former power couple bonded over standing on business, but now their breakup could cost more than heartbreak. On Monday, Sharpe’s company welcomed Rosado’s Humble Baddies podcast to the Shay Shay Media family.

We’re proud to announce that #HumbleBaddies has joined the Shay Shay Media family! Thank you Sharelle, Ashley, and Alexis. The newest episode of Humble Baddies is out RIGHT NOW on their YouTube channel!” the announcement said. 

The Selling Sunset star was already a low-key part of it, as it regularly appeared on Nightcap. However, back then, she and Ocho happily coupled up and prepared to get married. If working for the same company as your ex wasn’t bad enough, Ocho claimed the announcement blindsided him. The retired pro player took to X to call a flag on the play.

“So nobody was gonna run this by me first to see if i was okay with this partnership?”

End Of An Era? Ochocinco Threatens To Quit Nightcap

The Volume - Nightcap Live Show with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco

Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty

Shay Shay Media’s account tried to smooth things over by responding, “It’s not personal, it’s business,” with a smiling emoji. Unsurprisingly, that didn’t exactly calm down Ocho, who was ready to cut ties with Unc over what some comments called a “snake” move.

“Y’all got me f**ked up I’ll do my own damn podcast,” Ocho posted with a peace emoji to chuck the deuces.

Was Ochocinco trolling again with his hilarious sense of humor or completely crashing out? He might have meant every word of hurt about the Bro Code violation, but he’s a professional. Instead of fully fumbling the bag on Monday, the father of eight co-hosted Nightcap as scheduled. 

Check out what happened when Ochocinco and Shannon Sharpe got into it on Nightcap after the flip!

Ochocinco Checks Shannon Sharpe On-Air About Signing Sharelle Rosado’s Podcast

Nightcap Summer Sessions With Shannon Sharpe & Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson - Atlanta, GA

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

On Monday, Ochocinco went off on Unc during the latest episode of Nightcap. “You’re supposed to be my dawg!” he said. “When she decides to leave me, she leaves us!” he added, warning that they would’ve “tussled” about this in person. “She left you, she was still with Shay Shay Media,” Unc fired back.

They argued about the business deal, and Ochocinco even offered to buy out the Humble Baddies contract.

“It’s about principle. You’re supposed to be my dawg!” Ocho said.

Mid-rant, Rosado popped out beside her ex to reveal that he was once again trolling. Everyone laughed as she revealed that he was the Humble Baddies‘ “number one supporter” and first follower. The former Dolphins player admitted to jokingly doing the most, which probably shined a bigger spotlight on her Shay Shay Media premiere. After dropping the act, Ochocinco congratulated the real estate stunner.

The Volume - Nightcap Live Show with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco

Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty

“I was trolling a little bit earlier today. This is all business. This is all about putting your people on.and allowing them to flourish in whatever endeavors that they have. I was a supporter of this, but this does not change things at home,” he clarified.

Y’all play too much! Check out the full Nightcap episode and Shay Shay shenanigans below.

Even though he still cracks jokes about his ex, Rosado recently revealed that the love between them is real, and so is their split. As BOSSIP previously reported, the Netflix baddie spilled the tea about calling off her Ochocinco engagement and where they stand now. She confirmed that they’re still close to co-parenting their daughter, Serenity.

The W.A.G.s To Riches baddie also soft-launched the Humble Baddies podcast under the Shay Shay Media umbrella. It looks like the exes aren’t really estranged and might be closer than ever to spinning the block.

Congratulations to Sharelle Rosado, Alexis Welch Stoudemire, and Ashley Nicole!

Check out the new episode of Humble Baddies below.

