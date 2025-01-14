Ocho Goes Off: Chad Ochocinco Threatens ‘Nightcap’ Exit Over Ex-Fiancée Sharelle Rosado’s New Podcast Deal With Shannon Sharpe’s Company

Let that hurt go, Ocho! While Sharelle Rosado secures the podcast bag, did Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson fumble his own by crashing out over his ex-fiancée’s new deal with Shannon Sharpe’s company? “Y’all got me f**ked up!” he wrote before threatening to cut ties with Unc, Shay Shay Media, and their hit show, Nightcap. But is he upset or just trolling with some help from his real estate stunner ex?

Sharelle Rosado’s Humble Baddies Podcast Joins Shay Shay Media And Ochocinco Isn’t Having It–Or Is He?

These hilariously messy exes are at it again! The former power couple bonded over standing on business, but now their breakup could cost more than heartbreak. On Monday, Sharpe’s company welcomed Rosado’s Humble Baddies podcast to the Shay Shay Media family.

“We’re proud to announce that #HumbleBaddies has joined the Shay Shay Media family! Thank you Sharelle, Ashley, and Alexis. The newest episode of Humble Baddies is out RIGHT NOW on their YouTube channel!” the announcement said.

The Selling Sunset star was already a low-key part of it, as it regularly appeared on Nightcap. However, back then, she and Ocho happily coupled up and prepared to get married. If working for the same company as your ex wasn’t bad enough, Ocho claimed the announcement blindsided him. The retired pro player took to X to call a flag on the play.

“So nobody was gonna run this by me first to see if i was okay with this partnership?”

Yikes!

End Of An Era? Ochocinco Threatens To Quit Nightcap

Shay Shay Media’s account tried to smooth things over by responding, “It’s not personal, it’s business,” with a smiling emoji. Unsurprisingly, that didn’t exactly calm down Ocho, who was ready to cut ties with Unc over what some comments called a “snake” move.

“Y’all got me f**ked up I’ll do my own damn podcast,” Ocho posted with a peace emoji to chuck the deuces.

Was Ochocinco trolling again with his hilarious sense of humor or completely crashing out? He might have meant every word of hurt about the Bro Code violation, but he’s a professional. Instead of fully fumbling the bag on Monday, the father of eight co-hosted Nightcap as scheduled.

Check out what happened when Ochocinco and Shannon Sharpe got into it on Nightcap after the flip!