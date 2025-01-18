Money Over Morals: Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross & Soulja Boy Perform At Pro-Trump Crypto Ball, Social Media Slams Soft-Shoe Shenanigans

The second inauguration for President Donald Trump is fast approaching and he’s turning to rappers to legitimize himself…again.

Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross & Soulja Boy Perform At Donald Trump’s Crypto Ball

The first-ever Crypto Ball, hosted by Trump’s newly appointed “AI and Crypto Czar” David Sacks, was held on Jan 17. and featured performances by rappers Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg and Soulja Boy. Black artists showing up to support the convict-in-chief always draws ire from the community; however, this lineup was particularly confusing. All three rappers have been vocally anti-Trump in recent years, which left many to wonder if the checks were really that good?

Social Media Drags Flip-Flopping Hip-Hoppers For Trump Performance

Many people took to the comment sections of media accounts—as none of the men posted themselves at the event—to air out the hypocrisy and soft shoe sunken shenanigans of it all.

“Snoop been sold out and if you don’t see it now you’re in denial,” one user said.

Another commenter had even harsher words,

“This is the definition of buck dancing for massa.”

Snoop, himself, has openly criticized Black artists, and people, who publicly supported Donald Trump ahead of his first term, calling them “jigaboos” and “Uncle Toms.” Perhaps his interest in cryptocurrency surpassed his moral stance on what the president-elect represents.

On the heels of the Crypto Ball, Trump announced his official meme coin on X, and brought in nearly $10 billion from “degenerative traders”—reckless investors willing to take on aggressive risks for larger pay gains—calling into question the legitimacy of the president elect’s plans for the economy.

Nelly To Perform At Trump Inauguration

Nelly will also join the ranks of artists willing to be seen publicly supporting the orange-faced villain. The “Country Grammar” artist is slated to perform at the Inaugural Liberty Ball on Jan 20, which also happens to be MLK Day. Ashanti‘s boo has yet to confirm or deny his appearance; however, fans have already taken to his comments to call him out.

“Letting a Trump check be the nail in the coffin is a choice,” one user said.

It seems that in 2025, people are a lot more willing to stand in solidarity with Trump. The PR statements and switch-ups will be interesting to see.