Rumor Control: Bravo Backs Karen Huger’s Rehab Stint Amid Missing #RHOP Season 9 Reunion After DUI Conviction

As the ninth season of Real Housewives of Potomac wraps up, rumors are running rampant about Karen Huger missing the reunion, and news of her stint in rehab only sparked more speculation.

According to TV Deets, this season’s full-time housewives Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Mia Thornton, Keiarna Stewart, Wendy Osefo, and Stacey Rusch were present for the taping of the reunion – except Huger.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Huger missed the reunion taping because she was in rehab. Her representatives released a statement once fans pointed out the RHOP star’s absence.

“Karen made the important decision to enter a private recovery program, so was unable to attend the reunion taping today,” her manager, Ryan Tresdale, said. “She was fully supported in this choice. We stand behind Karen as she embarks on this meaningful journey and are proud of her for taking such a significant step forward in her personal growth.”

The timing of the announcement raised questions about whether there is more to the story. Some suspected that this might spell the beginning of the end of Huger on the franchise. However, TV Deets reports she entered a rehab facility weeks before the reunion was set to be taped. The outlet also confirmed that the Bravo network was aware of Huger’s decision to seek treatment and fully supports her.

Although the reunion won’t be the same without her, Bravo reportedly wouldn’t bring Huger back unless she cleans up after her DUI conviction. Additionally, rumors of the treatment being court-ordered have been debunked. The Surry County queen reportedly sought the help she needed voluntarily.

RHOP’s Karen Huger Found Guilty In DUI Trial

You may recall that Karen Huger first made headlines in March 2024 after being involved in a car accident in Maryland. She was arrested on suspicion of drinking while driving. Shortly after the arrest, Huger released a statement in which she claimed she was “emotional” after meeting with a friend and discussing sensitive topics.

“With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother’s Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami,” she said. “Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me.”

Law enforcement claims the RHOP veteran crossed a median and hit several street signs. Luckily, no one was seriously injured and first responders pulled Huger from her burning Maserati with only a few bruises.

During the ninth season of the Real Housewives of Potomac, the arrest and car accident were discussed amongst the ladies, and the “Grande Dame” denied allegations of alcoholism or wrongdoing. She claimed the truth would be revealed in court. While the truth did come out, it may not have been what Huger was expecting. After the body cam footage from the night of the car accident was played for the jury, it was then released to the public.

The footage shows Mrs. Huger in a less-than-favorable light as she slurred her words and had trouble communicating with those around her. However, she maintained that she didn’t have much to drink, which police officers denied, stating that she was “hammered.” A separate clip shows Huger talking with officers after being detained, and she continues to slur and talk about non-related topics. At one point, she claimed she was Thomas Jefferson’s concubine.

Huger was found guilty of DUI and DWI, negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and endangering property, life, and person. Facing up to two years in prison, she is set to appear in court for sentencing on Jan. 29.