UPDATED — 012:20 PM 1/26/2025

After another day of dragging and campaigns to cancel DJ Akademiks for flagrant F.A.N. behavior with a minor online, he’s “taking responsibility.” He returned online to admit “I was wrong” and address what he called a “teachable moment.” However, he still deflected to insult “b***hes with 15 baby daddies” and “Kendrick fans upset that Drake is still giving B.T.A. — belt to a**.”

Just get to the apology!

He made it clear that he only cares about fellow streamers and gamers.

“I’m still the biggest! You can’t cancel what you didn’t build,” he said, while admitting that he’s made his share of mistakes.

Akademiks said he thought that this was no big deal as long as he wasn’t talking to a girl that way. Now, this incident taught him that it’s wrong with any children, and still considered sexual harassment with adults.

“Obviously, I got to watch my speech. That’s clear,” he said. “I should do better and I will do better.”

Let’s hope so, considering the 15-year-old involved was visibly and verbally “uncomfortable” with the “disgusting” conversation, which he called “grooming” as Akademiks and other continued the shockingly sexual conversation.

Below this line, the original story begins.

___________________________

DJ Akademiks went from caping over Drake’s allegations of sexual misconduct to crashing out about his own “disgusting” behavior after a 15-year-old accused him of “grooming.”

Courting controversy is one thing, but a sexual conversation with a minor is way too far, even for the infamous internet instigator. On Jan. 23, clips of 15-year-old NourGxd’s recent livestream went viral after DJ Akademiks and others escalated an inappropriate conversation to directly questioning the boy about sexual acts.

Sportskeeda reports the comments range from offering to hire sex workers for the boy to suggesting sexual acts with him. No amount of supposed “trolling” or edgy humor could justify any of this with a child. Even if Nour was legal, this would still qualify as sexual harassment.

In one clip, Nour is immediately uncomfortable with adults trying to hire strippers for him. He reminds everyone of his age and warns that the “weird” behavior would get them all caught up in a criminal case. Yet, a man named listed as Ray (whom Nour later claims is Tory Lanez’s manager) didn’t seem to care as he compared it to how famous rappers “lost their virginity.”

“Yo, Nour, what’s your address? I’m going to send some strippers over there?” someone asks. “Slow down, yo. I’m 15. I don’t be in all that, bro. You’re trying to get… yo, bro, you’re trying to pull me on the case. You’re trying to put them on a case,” Nour said. The other person quickly dismisses this, asking, “So?” “What do you mean, ‘So?’ Just weird,” Nour said.

Instead of dropping the topic, Ray escalates:

“You know all the rappers lost their virginity to old women, right?”

Despite Nour’s efforts to keep things normal, Akademiks chimed in to make it even worse.

“Yo, if Max said he wanted to try f**king a dude, will you let him f**k you?” the podcaster asked Nour. “No!” he responded. “Why not? Yo, suppose he’s like your bro, ‘Listen, you always wanted me to be next to you, now I can be inside of you,'” he continued.

Really? Maybe Akademiks needs to stay his a** inside and far away from minors. He repeatedly asked questions about sex, giggling about whether Nour could “bust down” another 15-year-old. Mind you, this man is more than twice his age at 33.

The conversation continued to go off the rails with more hypotheticals about another streamer named Plaqueboymax somehow impregnating Nour or whether he would “smash” Max’s sister.

“No, because I’m 15 and she’s above 18. That would be grooming,” Nour said as they continued to press him about the scenario in another clip.

It’s unclear how old everyone else on the stream is, but Nour sounds like the most mature person by a long shot. When someone commented online asking if one of the clips was AI, Nour confirmed it was real and that he was “truly uncomfortable” with the “disgusting” experience.

Check out Max from the chat dragging the “nasty” conversation and DJ Akademiks crashing out in response after the flip.