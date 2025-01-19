Reneger, Please! DJ Akademiks Apologizes For Saying Drake ‘Used To Supply’ LeBron James ‘With B***hes’ To Cheat On His Wife

Human honeybun and habitual hater DJ Akademiks is calling cap on his claims that Drake “supplies” LeBron James with “wh***s in Canada” to cheat on his wife, Savannah.

Whenever Drake is in drama, Akademiks isn’t far behind, ready to ride into battle for his boy. It doesn’t matter if the current beef is with a Pulitzer winner like Kendrick Lamar or Drizzy (allegedly) dissing his former friend LeBron. The baller didn’t publicly respond to the “Fighting Irish Freestyle” shade. Still, fitted cap Tasha K defended Drake’s honor by dragging Bron through the mud.

DJ Akademiks Falls Back On Flagrant Foul Against LeBron: “This S**t Is Not Real”

Now the internet instigator is copping pleas about disgracing the married GOAT. Maybe this time bullying (and possibly a threat of legal action) works. Social media dragged Akademiks harder than Rocko’s open-concept hairline. On a live stream, Kai Cenat checked the podcaster about throwing dirt on his fave’s name. HipHopDX reports Akademiks admitted he was wilding and wrong with an apology to the Olympic star.

“I f**k with Bron. I kinda feel bad. I went back online and was like, ‘Yo, I’m seeing so many people mad at me. If y’all wanna go with everything I said was cap, I’ll go with that,” he said. “We love LeBron. That’s one of our national icons so we gotta hold down his legacy. Everything I said was cap, this s**t is not real,” Akademiks continued.

After weeks of watching a certain Certified Litigious Boy run to court “Back-To-Back,” you’d think Akademiks wouldn’t risk getting into the legal mix anytime soon. Several comments online mentioned that the salacious stories sounded even more serious than infidelity. Yet he was determined to crash out with his a** out last week.

Even with the apology, Akademiks doubled down on claims of LeBron’s trifling track record. He claimed that Drake is one of many who “half told on” the All-Star’s alleged infidelity. Is it “Oochie Wally” or “One Mic?”

As BOSSIP previously reported, Drake’s try-hard hypeman claimed the rapper revealed that he gave LeBron a steady “supply” of snow bunnies when he came through Toronto.

“Yo LeBron, I talked to enough whores in Canada. Maybe Drake will keep teasing it [but] let me just tell you what I’ve heard. LeBron, you and Drake used to go on two-mans, ok? You’ve been cheating on your godd**n wife,” Akademiks alleged. “Drake used to facilitate the h**s […] He used to supply you with the b***hes. I’m sorry, my n***a,” he continued.

Not only did he spill this supposed tea, Akademiks said Drake had every right to snitch on LeBron for enjoying “Not Like Us.”

“If I’m Drake, I’ll snitch on you, too. Sorry, buddy. You can’t do that. You’ve been living a lie. Everybody been thinking you’re this perfect guy, but when you come to Canada, I know some of the w***es,” he said. “When you come to Canada, you come to certain places. I’m supplying you with the white women you love. You don’t even like Black chicks. [You like] white women. I’m the guy,” Akademiks added.

Whew, it gets messy behind those podcast mics! With friends like DJ Akademiks, who needs enemies?