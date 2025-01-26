Sharelle Rosado Shuts Down PR Stunt Rumors About Her Chad Ochocinco Johnson Split And Details Taylor Swift’s Contribution To W.A.G.s Culture 

Sharelle Rosado, ex-fiancée of retired NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, publicly addressed their breakup and rumors that the relationship was just a PR stunt. With Rosado being the star of the new Netflix reality show, W.A.G.s To Riches, Johnson made a few appearances on the series. However, the couple broke off their engagement shortly after filming wrapped.

In an interview with the New York Post, Rosado revealed that one year into their engagement, she found text messages between Johnson and other women. Consequently, she ended their relationship in October 2024. She also denied rumors of a PR stunt, saying she would have a child with someone who was just a publicity stunt.

“If it was just PR then we wouldn’t have a child together, I mean, make it make sense,” Rosado said, referring to their 2-year-old daughter, Serenity. “I think some people just speculate and assume or, you know, wish their situations were diﬀerent and wish they had their situation the same as ours at times. But people are going to speculate. At the end of the day, we know what we have, we know what we created. If we’re together or not, we’re going to support each other.”

The PR stunt rumors began with Lastonia Leviston, aka “Stoni,” who is the mother of rapper Rick Ross’s first child. Leviston is also featured on W.A.G.s and was seen telling other cast members that Rosado and Johnson’s relationship was not authentic.

Though their relationship came to an end, Rosado and Johnson are seemingly on good terms as they co-parent. The Miami real estate guru reports that they will always support each other whether they are romantically involved or not. The former baller did play up the relationship drama when he threatened to quit Nightcap over Rosado’s new Humble Baddies podcast deal with Shannon Sharpe, but Johnson admitted to trolling.

“I think at the end of the day, we both respect each other’s role and we’re still family no matter — if we get married or not. We have a child together… I still consider his kids mine. If they call me or need anything, I’m there and vice versa. So we have to respect each other. We’re going to always support each other [in] business and family first,” she explained.

Nevertheless, she is not sure if they will be getting back together anytime soon.

“Right now I’m focusing on myself and he’s very busy. I think we’re at a point of our time where it’s like a lot of work is coming in and we don’t honestly have time to focus on that right now,” she told the NY Post. “So when the time comes, if it comes, then I guess I can answer that question.”

Sharelle Rosado Says Taylor Swift Elevated The W.AG.s Culture

In an interview with Page Six‘s Virtual Reali-Tea, Rosado says that the W.A.G.s (wives and girlfriends) culture has been transformed since Taylor Swift began dating Travis Kelce. She says that because of Swift, the idea of being a W.A.G. is more appealing.

“I love giving Taylor Swift as an example. Ever since her and Kelce started dating, it changed the outlook of what a WAG is and it just has been becoming better and better,” she said.

Rosado also explained that Swift’s appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games puts a spotlight on those who support their football player partners.

“You’re now starting to see more of the wives and girlfriends doing things together more, being out there more and showing that … But it’s now showing the woman in the spotlight just as much as the husband” Rosado stated.

She also shamelessly plugged the idea of Swift joining the W.AG.S. group and petitioned for Kelce to go to the Miami Dolphins.

“She’s a fun girl!” Rosado says of Swift. “I feel like she would shut s**t down. We need to bring Kelce to the Dolphins then!”