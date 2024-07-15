Coretta Clapback: Meagan Good Drags Viral Clip Of Michael Ealy Seemingly Ignoring Jonathan Majors, Denies Kang Coupledom Is A ‘PR Stunt’

Meagan Good is shutting down speculation about a viral video of Michael Ealy seemingly shading her boo Jonathan Majors and Corretta clapping back at “PR stunt” relationship rumors. “Super unfortunate how people don’t have anything better to do than project on others,” she said, setting the record straight.

Since last week, a video appeared to show a super awkward moment between the controversial couple. On Wednesday night, Good was out and about with her man in Los Angeles when she reunited with Michael Ealy and the newest Power Book II actor gave Good a surprisingly warm embrace.

NitecastMedia originally posted a clip of the moment where Ealy seemingly ignored Majors before going in for a bear hug that lifted Good off the ground. Rapper-turned-Mayor of Kingstown actor D Smoke and his wife also got pulled into a photo op with them. As Ealy posed with his arm still wrapped around his Think Like A Man co-star, it left Majors looking like the odd man out.

Social media sleuths suspected this meant other celebs were snubbing Majors following his recent assault conviction. The video quickly went viral along with conspiracy theories about Ealy trying to send a message with an intentional diss. However, there’s more to the story.

After The Shade Room reposted the viral video, Good kept the same energy we saw during his trial, and stood by her man. The Divorce In The Black actress clapped back in the comments saying that people who “don’t have anything better to do” are running with that narrative based on a misleading edit.

“So we’re just gonna edit out the first part of the video where Jonathan and Micheal exchange a big hug first and then speak life over each other — ‘before’ he gives me a big brother hug? Lol smh super unfortunate how people don’t have anything better to do than project on others and intentionally perpetuate negative misguided commentary on life snippets they have no real context to, she wrote. “It’s sad. Sigh. But still, God bless yall.”

A longer video of the interaction told the full truth, but that didn’t spread nearly as fast as the drummed-up drama.

The fact-checking didn’t stop there, however, Meagan has been as busy with damage control about her relationship as she’s been promoting her new film.

