Hate It Or Love It? Tequila Don Julio & Popeyes Announce ‘Championship Lineup Menu’ With Reposado Flavored Concha Chicken Sandwich

Tequila Don Julio and Popeyes are announcing their “Championship Lineup Menu” collaboration ahead of this year’s big game weekend.

Today Don Julio and Popeyes announced a first-of-its-kind culinary experience.

When the collaboration was teased online, social media became obsessed, immediately crafting content around the surprising collaboration.

According to a press release, the lineup includes the Concha Chicken Sandwich featuring the breast fillet loved around the world marinated in reposed tequila and dressed in tequila lime slaw. In addition to the tasty sandwich, a Louisiana Garlic 3-Piece Wings flavored with the beloved reposed tequila is on the menu. If you’re curious about what the collaboration offers to wash this deliciousness down, it’s a Spicy Strawberry Hibiscus Flavored Lemonade Mocktail.

We know your mouth is watering right now, but we have the only downside to this delicious collaboration: it’s only available in select cities for one day.

New York City, Miami, New Orleans, Philadelphia, and Kansas City will carry the menu items on January 31. However, the collaboration will be on the menu at the Popeyes’ flagship restaurant in New Orleans until Super Bowl Sunday.

New York: Times Square –1530 Broadway, New York, NY 10036 Madison Square Park – 14 East 23rd Street, New York, NY 10010 Miami: 6800 Red Rd, South Miami, FL 33143 New Orleans: 621 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70130 Philadelphia: 1428 Old York Rd Abington, PA 19001 Kansas City: 9460 Quivira Rd Lenexa, Kansas 66215

Super Bowl Sunday commences on February 9 with Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City facing Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia. If you can’t get your hands on the collaboration, you can grab the upcoming merch collaboration with Siegelman Stable to remember the iconic big game link-up.