Wendy Osefo Dishes On #RHOP, Gizelle Bryant Reconciliation

Dr. Wendy Osefo Details Filming #RHOP Season 9 Without Her Confidante Candiace & A Possible Gizelle Reconciliation–‘It Takes Time’ [Exclusive]

Published on October 4, 2024

The professor is here and she’s weighing in on a brand new season of #RHOP that might feature fresh faces but is missing a close confidante of the four-degreed dynamo.

The Real Housewives of Potomac

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

Dr. Wendy Osefo will be “letting loose like never before” when The Real Housewives of Potomac returns for season 9 on Sunday, October 6 at 8/7c on Bravo, and she’s excited for fans to see her fully embracing her liberation.

 

“This season I went into it facing a new chapter in my life,” Dr. Wendy told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “I joined the 40 club… and I was like, I’m going to be liberated in my thought process. I’m going to be happy, I’m going to be all the things, and I’m not going to let anything get in my way.”

Part of those new beginnings include her living more authentically after previously trying to ensure her actions aligned with the approval of her mother, Iyom Susan Okuzu.

“I think for so long, I’ve always been very mindful of the approval of my mom and having that hover over me,” said the housewife. “And I feel like this season and just this year of my life, and this season of my life. I have just been like, ‘No’, you are here to define your own happiness. You are there to make yourself happy and you can’t live for others. And thinking about life in that way really changed the way I approach things and allowed me to let my hair down. I have just enjoyed being me.”

Part of Dr. Wendy’s dedication to authenticity includes her supporting her husband Eddie Osefo’s “Happy Eddie” cannabis brand. As previously broken by BOSSIP, Curio Wellness partnered with the attorney for his “Happy Eddie” cannabis line in Maryland.

 

The line features prerolls, flower, tinctures, and edibles, and apparently, a “Holy Ghost Fire” strain named after a phrase Wendy’s mom previously used in a Mia Thornton dispute.

“So my mom is like, – “Hold on now, that’s my saying, I say holy ghost fire!'” laughed Wendy. “At the end of the day, I think my mom’s main goal is just for her children to be happy. She never knew that her child’s husband would find happiness in a cannabis brand, but I think she has learned to deal with it and she’s looking at the bigger picture.”

Dr. Wendy Osefo Talks #RHOP Newcomers & Candiace Dillard Bassett’s Departure

This season of #RHOP will see the introduction of new cast members, including Stacey Rusch and Jassi Rideaux, along with the return of Keiarna Stewart who’s now a full-time flute holder.

Wendy is excited about the newcomers, calling them “fun, fresh, and different” and she’s thrilled for viewers to see how these fresh faces add to the dynamic energy of the group.

What she’s not so thrilled about however is filming without her close friend Candiace Dillard Bassett, who took maternity leave.

As previously reported Candiace confirmed that she would not be returning for season 9 and shortly thereafter announced her pregnancy. She later admitted that the impending birth of her child, a baby boy, was 95% of the reason why she departed.

“I walked into that first scene, and there’s so many different dynamics going on and I was like, wait, this is a whole new situation right here,” she admitted to BOSSIP. “And  I think you guys as viewers will pick up on that the first time you see everyone on the cast together” 

But despite missing her friend, Wendy is fully supportive of Candice’s journey into motherhood, knowing firsthand how quickly time flies with children.

“I wish Candiace well, motherhood is my favorite journey in life, and outside of everything I have done, it is absolutely one that I put on top of the rest,” said Wendy who also declined cooment on Robyn Dixon’s departure.

“So for her, I just want her to enjoy it and revel in those moments because if you see my kids that were on the show when I started they are completely grown-up now and that time flies, so enjoy those moments.”

 

The Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

Hit the flip for more of our #RHOP season 9 exclusive with Dr. Wendy Osefo.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Dr. Wendy dished on navigating the dynamics in the #RHOP friend group, in particular when it comes to Gizelle Bryant.

Wendy Vs. Gizelle

Source: Greg Endries / Bravo

In the #RHOP season 9 trailer Wendy and her sorority sister Gizelle are seen seemingly making amends after years of tension especially after “Zen Wen” eviscerated her with that “God’s payback” pummeling in 2021.

In her recent chat with BOSSIP, Wendy said that while forgiveness doesn’t come easy, it’s all about accountability and honest conversations.

“It takes tough conversations, but once I say my peace, then I wash my hands of it,” said Wendy about the situation. “And however you carry yourself and proceed, then that’s on you. I do not let other people’s issues become my trauma and because of that, I do believe in accountability and conversations.”

Still, she (and the other housewives) are well aware that if they get out of pocket, they’ll get an earful from the political commentator who’s one of the very few readers on the Bravo show.

“That’s a they problem, not a me problem,” Wendy told BOSSIP. “Because as long as you stay on my good side, you will not necessarily have to feel the wrath or vocabulary of Dr. Wendy Osefo. So I am very reserved. I do not pull out my reading glasses unless I really have to. I like to keep them in my pocket and in my case. So I will just say I keep that in my holster. and will definitely take it out, unfold the hands of the glasses, and put them on.”

 

Will YOU be watching #RHOP season 9 when it returns for its ninth season with a supersized premiere on Sunday, October 6 at 8/7c on Bravo?

 

The Real Housewives of Potomac

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

Watch our exclusive with Dr. Wendy Osefo!

 

 

 

12

