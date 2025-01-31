Shemar Moore & Jesiree Dizon Break Up After 5 Years, ‘S.W.A.T’ Star Slams Split Speculation: ‘Kiss My A**!’

Shemar Moore and longtime love Jesiree Dizon are breaking up after 5 years together, but it seemed all good just a week ago until the actor swore off THIS major commitment.

The former couple shares a 2-year-old daughter, and split amicably to remain a united front to co-parent according to TMZ. The relationship is cordial between the “loving friends,” who are focused on what’s best for their baby girl Frankie Melelina Kapule Moore. This news comes as a shock in the days following Moore professing his love and thanking God for his family.

Shemar Moore Says Jesiree Dizon & Frankie Saved His Life, But He’s Done Having Kids

The proud papa was gushing about his happiness in a recent appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show. After a Soul Train flashback as Moore hit the skivvy sizzling Spirit Tunnel, he seemed overjoyed as he danced onstage. And the ’90s nostalgia continued with Moore’s ubiquitous ab-flashing to remind cheering fans that he’s still got it. Now that’s a father figure!

In addition to celebrating the fan-demanded return of his hit show S.W.A.T., Moore thanked his partner and “miracle” baby girl Frankie for making him “so damn happy.”

“Me and Jesiree reconnected and y’all know that mama’s up in heaven. Her dream was to see this happen. She wanted to be a grandma. Mama made sure I wasn’t alone,” he said about their family.

Moore and Dizon previously dated in 2008 and rekindled the relationship as he grieved his mother, Marilyn, passing in 2020.

“That girl truly has given me purpose. She saved my life,” he said, explaining he was “lost” after the loss. “I was in a place of ‘So what? Why am I doing this?’ And then little Frankie came along, and that’s what it’s all about right there.”

JHud asked if he saw another bundle of joy in his future to keep Frankie company.

Moore quickly shut it down, stating, he’s “54 years old. Our home is full. [Jesiree] has a 6-year-old girl named Charli. She has an 18-year-old son named Kaiden. I was raised as an only child. I got all the love from my mama. At 54, I don’t want to worry twice.”

The beloved star worries about leaving behind more young children even if he lives until 90. “That’s 37-years-old for [Frankie]. So that’s a full life for me, but maybe gone too soon for her. So whatever time I have left, God willing, I just want to give it all to my baby girl,” he continued.

It’s unclear whether that announcement played a role in Moore and the model parting ways, but the close timing sparked speculation. At least his reasoning behind not having more children makes more sense than his reason for refusing to marry Dizon.

Shemar Moore Swore Off Marriage Because He Didn’t Have Good Marriage Role Models

As BOSSIP reported last year, the CBS celeb curiously confessed that he’d never put a ring on it. Not growing up seeing successful marriages made him skeptical of the whole institution. And so did the necessity of prenups.

“I didn’t have a good role model of marriage in my life. Not my mother, not my father. Nobody close to me,” he shared. “I struggle with ‘Who made that rule?’ I asked my mother one time. I’m like, ‘If people get married, then what’s this prenup thing? Oh, I love you. You’re the most amazing person in the world but sign this. So you don’t trust the person?'”

The Young and the Restless alum was still very much locked in with Dizon, but that doesn’t change his stance on getting legally locked down. At least, he’s not an unserious serial inseminator like Cam Newton and Nick Cannon, who each have football teams’ worth of lifelong commitments to their baby mamas, but also never plan to get married.

“To me, it’s just like tomorrow’s not guaranteed, but Jesiree, I’ll give you everything I got today and tomorrow. She is my partner. She is the mother of Frankie. Frankie has a dope-a** mama, and I’m going to try to be a dope-a** daddy. And we going to do that until God calls my name,” he continued.

Moore took to Instagram to confirm the break up and tell internet instigators to respect his family. He explained that nothing is more important than his children with Dizon and he’s not entertaining negativity even though public scrutiny comes with the territory. “Fame is a motherf**ker,” he said while asking the public to “mind your business.”

While asking for privacy, the only thing Moore says we need to know is that Dizon is a “phenomenal mother” and that they will always love each other despite their differences. “It’s not about anything but the children,” he said as they “live life a little differently.” There’s “nothing but love” in his heart unless you come for his family. In that case, he invites the haters to “kiss my a**!”