Papa Of Petty: Simon Guobadia Files Amended Defamation Lawsuit Against Porsha Williams After RHOA Trailer

One thing is for sure, two things for certain: Simon Guobadia is always present and ready for a little petty when it comes to his ex Porsha Williams.

Following the release of the trailer for season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Godfather of Salty had a little message for his ex, her family and Bravo. He seemed to take offense to a scene between Porsha and her mother that he felt hinted at him being a scammer.

“I keep trying to avoid this ungrateful family like a plague but they keep coming back,” he said. My name is NOT Cordell Stewart; I fight back with FACTS! You can bet on it—the real fraudsters will be exposed.”

He went on to accuse the network of violating the prenup agreement between him and Porsha.

“And here comes Bravo (a subsidiary of Comcast/NBC Universal) actively enabling and supporting a narrative that’s legally shielded by a prenup confidentiality clause,” he said. “How reckless for a $167 billion enterprise. SMDH”

According to The Shade Room, the updated defamation lawsuit alleges,

“Defendant is likely to continue disseminating defamatory and misleading statements about Plaintiff, especially in relation to her involvement in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta according to promotional material that has already been released.”

Woop. Well, it looks like Simon will be pulling up to the new season to make sure that his name, property, and character are all intact…or else.

Porsha has officially responded to his original defamation lawsuit, claiming that she never mentioned her ex by name in her posts about erectile dysfunction. Her lawyer alleges,

“This case is centered around social media posts posted by [Porsha], that discuss the topic of erectile dysfunction. Although [Simon] alludes to multiple media outlets that sought to connect the posts to [Simon], [Porsha] cannot be held liable for wild speculation by these platforms coupled with the complete absence of factual or legal basis that could plausibly support any of [Simon’s] claims.”

Truly sad that these two couldn’t find a way to make it work because they’re truly two peas in a messy pod.