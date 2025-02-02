What In The World? Lakers Trade Anthony Davis For Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Dončić In Historic Blockbuster Trade

The sports world was stunned after the Los Angeles Lakers traded Anthony Davis For Mavericks Star Luka Dončić.

Like a thief in the night, ESPN insider Shams Charania stole the sports world’s attention with the announcement of a trade. However, this wasn’t just any trade; this was the Lakers trading Anthony Davis for Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić.

The tweet was so polarizing that ESPN and Shams repeatedly had to refute claims he was hacked, with fans refusing to believe the news was real.

Fans refused to believe the trade news until reality quickly set in as The Los Angeles Times and The Dallas Morning News eventually confirmed the story.

This trade will likely be remembered as the most unhinged trade in the history of professional sports. According to Yahoo, the Mavericks approached the Lakers about the trade less than 48 hours ago.

Last year Luka carried the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA finals and now his team is sending him away but why? Reports suggest Luka showing up for training camp weighing 270 pounds could have been a contributing factor. However, if a player can deliver 30 points a night and take you to the finals a team would usually ignore that behavior.

The trade was allegedly a surprise to both players and Lakers star LeBron James as well. When rumors surfaced blaming LeBron for the trade he quickly jumped on X to drop a classic Bron rebuttal.

At the end of the day, LeBron’s last game for the Lakers is certain to happen soon and the Lakers made a move with that in mind. The Luka for AD trade is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and the Lakers had no choice but to make it happen.