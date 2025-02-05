Entertainment

Lori Harvey Bawwwdies The Beach In Sun-Kissed Vacay Slays

Her Beach Bawwwdy Is Better: Maldives Mami Lori Harvey Stuns In Tropical Glazed Thirst Traps From Birthday Vacay In Paradise

Published on February 5, 2025

Maldives mami

Peacock's "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" World Premiere

Source: Arturo Holmes/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

 

Professional baddie Lori Harvey was back at it again with the sun-kissed slays–this time, bawwwdying the beach while soaking up sun on her luxurious vacay in the Maldives.

The 28-year-old stunner celebrated her birthday at the lavish Four Seasons Resort Maldives which famously features two enchanting island resorts and an exclusive private island with a 62-foot yacht. Whew!

Harvey’s latest baddie blessing comes just days before her buzzy PLAYBOY collab arriving nationwide on Barnes & Noble newsstands on Feb. 10.

Based on this sneak peek, Lori looks absolutely amazing in the series of photos that will be featured in the brand’s first print edition in five years.

 

“PLAYBOY Magazine makes its big return to print on February 10, and that means a few things: A new Playmate of the Year, the high-quality editorial features readers have come to expect from PLAYBOY over the past 70+ years, and of course, a brand new cover model,” teased PLAYBOY on its site.

“That model is Lori Harvey and her millions of followers already know why she’s a perfect fit for PLAYBOY,” the statement continues. “Known both for being a style icon often glimpsed at the front row of major fashion shows as well as founder of the SKN by LH skincare line and Yevrah Swim, Lori Harvey is truly aspirational. We are thrilled to present an exclusive feature story and interview with her with a focus on her personal journey, career, and more.”

Will you be copping Lori’s PLAYBOY issue? Tell us down below and enjoy more of her hottest IG pics on the flip.

