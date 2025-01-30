Bikini Baddie Chlöe Bailey Applies Pressure In Paradise, Flaunts Her Sun-Kissed YAMS On The Gram

Bikini baddie

Chlöe Bailey was back at it again applying pressure on the gram–this time, flaunting her sun-kissed yams in a copiously cheeked up carousel that sent fans into a frenzy.

The “Have Mercy” singer stunned in the caked up collection of videos and photos seemingly captured during her recent vacay to an undisclosed location (with her boo?).

This comes after the 26-year-old star made headlines gallivanting with rumored boo thang Burna Boy during the Detty December celebrations in Lagos, Nigeria.

Footage showed the pair all over one another in various locations without ever trying to be discrete about their boo’d up behavior.

Naturally, the ‘Have Mercy’ singer was peppered with questions about her Lagos love fest with Burna Boy during an appearance on The Breakfast Club.

“Nigeria is so beautiful,” she said, prompting laughter. “I had the best time. I had some good food—I had pepper soup and lots of spicy chicken. It’s really good. I really had a great time. I had the best time.”

When asked directly if she’s in a relationship with Burna Boy, Chlöe refused to answer, saying, “Well, I’m a grown woman [and] he’s a grown man, just like I’m a grown woman. I had a great time in Nigeria.”

Taking to Instagram, she seemingly followed up with a snarky response by posting a video of herself gallivanting through the NYC streets set to Lakeyah’s “Mind Yo Business.”

Proudly private, Bailey has never actually confirmed any rumored baeships with anyone despite constant speculation.

“I have always had baby fever, but I know I’m physically and mentally not ready to birth a beautiful child just yet,” she said in an interview with ESSENCE. “I have a lot of things in my career that I want to accomplish first, and I still want to be a little selfish.”

Where do you rank Chlöe on the industry baddie list? Tell us down below and peep more of her hottest thirst traps on the flip.