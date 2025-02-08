Dr. Contessa Dishes On ‘Married To Medicine’ Return & Dr. Heavenly ‘Missing’ Their Friendship—‘There’s A Love Letter She Needs To Write Me!’ [Exclusive]

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe is back on Married to Medicine and making waves with her return! The multi-faceted doctor-turned-reality star recently sat down with BOSSIP to dish on her comeback on Bravo’s hit series, the Key West drama, and the emotional rollercoaster of camaraderie, confrontations, and fractured friendships (like the one she has with Dr. Heavenly).

Dr. Contessa told BOSSIP that after stepping away from the show to focus on her family and business ventures, she decided it was time to return to the messiness that is Married to Medicine.

“Last year was just a really interesting year for my family,” she told Managing Editor Dani Canada. “Scott and I bought a building and sat on it for a year trying to figure out what we wanted to do with it. And on top of that, we needed to figure out what we were doing. Were we staying together? Were we not? We had to make those decisions without any outside noise.”

Now that the dust has settled, Dr. Contessa is back and navigating the group that now includes her friend, Sweet Tea, despite her lingering tension with Contessa’s other friend, Miss Quad.

“I love Tea. I’ve loved Tea since I met her,” said the physician. “I think she’s amazing. If you’ve ever had a friend that one friend didn’t really like or get along with, you always feel like you’re cheating on the other friend.

Even now, she sometimes feels uncomfortable, and she’s happy to reassure both women that her friendships with them are genuine and separate from any drama.

“I’m friends with this one. I’m friends with that one. But I’m not talking about you behind your back. I mean, our conversations have nothing to do with you. And I’m loyal to both of you. I love you both,” she added.

Still, she admitted that being caught in the middle can be tough, especially when conflicts arise.

“You got to choose a side or who was right, who was wrong. And sometimes it’s just emotions. Emotions. People blow up, people make mistakes, and then you move forward. We’re all emotional creatures.”

Speaking of emotions, Married To Medicine viewers saw them reach a fever pitch during a “pool party” (with no actual swimming) in Key West. A couples game of “Vibe Check” started by Dr. Heavenly went left when Miss Quad, her ex-husband, Dr. G, and his new wife, Sweet Tea, exchanged words. Quad joked that she would plan a baby shower for the couple and voiced her approval of their marriage, leading to tense moments.

“You noticed I tried to take Quad away?” asked Contessa. “I did my best. But on the same token, I felt like it needed to happen. I thought it was going to happen a long time ago, but it never did. And there’s been all these kind of tense moments where it’s kind of been building up because it is uncomfortable and it’s unnatural for you to really be in a place with anybody, kind of like with all of us when we’ve blown up with our friends because we’ve had unresolved issues. When you have unresolved issues and you’re in the room with that person, anything they say is going to bristle you, you’re going to be like, ‘Whatever, the sky’s not blue. You’re so stupid!'”

She continued,

“So that’s what I felt like. There has been moments where they’ve kind of both been uncomfortable and not been honest with the fact that this is uncomfortable and even figured out how they’re going to navigate it. What are going to be the ground rules? How are we going to do this? How are we going to have these new people in the room?”

On Sunday, we’ll see the continuation of the drama between Quad and Dr. G, this time when Quad’s boyfriend, King, confronts her ex.

According to Dr. Contessa, the blowup was “crazy town.”

“And I think I was expecting it to just be over and just like I said, I think it was just a bad night,” Contessa told BOSSIP. “It was too much emotion, it was just a bad night. But it just became a bad day too,” she added. “It’s about to be a bad year, like what the hell? Lord, I thought y’all was divorced. It just becomes this element of what is the right way to navigate divorce? What is the right way to do it? And I don’t know if anybody knows that.”

Hit the flip for more from Dr. Contessa including her unfiltered thoughts on her former friend Dr. Heavenly!