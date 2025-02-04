Entertainment

Kendrick Wins 5 Grammys For 'Not Like Us,' Shatters Internet

Poor Aubrey: Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Reactions To Kendrick Lamar Winning FIVE Grammys For Smash Hit Drake Diss ‘Not Like Us’

Published on February 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 18

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

 

Social media is ABLAZE over the People’s Champ Kendrick Lamar winning FIVE Grammys for smash hit Drake diss ‘Not Like Us‘ at this year’s star-studded extravaganza.

Lamar, who kicked off Super Bowl week with a BANG, took home awards for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, and Best Rap Performance for the now-iconic track.

Continuing the trend of playing chess instead of checkers, Kendrick took the stage in a Canadian tuxedo that was most likely another subtle jab at his Canadian nemesis.

“This is my neck of the woods that held me down since [I was] a young pup,” he said during his acceptance speech before listing several L.A. neighborhoods. “Since I was in the studio, scrapping to write the best raps and all that. I can’t give enough thanks to these places that I rolled around since high school.”

In one of the night’s many viral moments, Lamar’s friend and collaborator Taylor Swift could be seen doing what appeared to be dancing and, at one point, shouting “A minor!” along with the rest of the audience.

The camera also captured Queen Bey jamming to the song as Kendrick walked onstage to accept the Grammy for Record of the Year.

This comes just days before Kendrick’s Super Bowl takeover with an in-depth interview during the Apple Music Halftime Show press conference.

According to a press release, Apple Music will delve into Kendrick’s massive year in a live interview with Ebro Darden and Nadeska Alexis on February 10 at 10 a.m. CST.

“Throughout his career, Kendrick Lamar hasn’t met the cultural moment so much as he’s defined it,” said Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s global head of content and editorial. “He is an artist’s artist — authentic to his core. We couldn’t be more thrilled to watch him headline the third Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show this year, in what’s sure to be another moment we’ll all be talking about for decades.”

What was your fave moment from the 2025 Grammys? Tell us down below and peep the funniest reactions to Kendrick winning 5 Grammys for ‘Not Like Us’ on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112131415161718

Related Tags

Aubrey Drake kendrick Kendrick Lamar Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close