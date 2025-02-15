Renaissance En Espanol? Shakira Accused Of ‘Plagiarizing’ Beyoncé’s Record Breaking World Tour

The Beyhive is all abuzz with smoke for Latin pop star Shakira who fans think was a little more than “inspired” by Beyoncé‘s Renaissance World Tour.

After early footage of the Colombian singer’s “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” world tour hit the internet, fans started to sound off on the striking similarities between the aesthetics of the two. From the large LED screens emblazoned with silver chrome lettering to Shakira‘s choice of outfit designs and colors, the resemblance to Beyoncé’s record-breaking tour is undeniable.

The fans also pointed out the use of an oversized metallic wolf for a section of Shakira’s show, much like Bey’s use of the horse at her own.

Shakira and Beyoncé used their similarities for good in the video for 2006’s “Beautiful Liar,” in which the two stars used the art of editing to dance and sing as one.

Their fans were on board for the collaboration, and when the pair shared a moment at this year’s Grammys, all was well.

Que hobo? Shakira did attend Bey’s Renaissance stop in Tampa, FL, in 2023 and later told Billboard that she was “working” and “taking notes.”

And while she openly admitted to note taking, the queen’s fans have had a lot to say online.

“Shakira said they were studying Beyoncé but they actually ripped everything that wasn’t nailed to the floor omg,” said one X user. “Beyoncé team needs to sue Shakira at this point.. she wasn’t taking notes, she’s plagiarizing,” said another.

Some people found grace for Shakira and pointed out that imitation also happens in the world of art. Even Beyoncé, herself, was accused of taking influence from another artist for Renaissance, although those rumors were quickly shut down by the Hive.

“You guys can stop dragging Shakira now. It’s been 2 days… She was clearly inspired as she said she took notes when she attended the ‘Renaissance’ Tour. Imitation is also a form of art and she was clearly impressed by the ‘Renaissance’ Tour and that’s a compliment to Beyoncé,” said another fan.

Well, the pics don’t lie!