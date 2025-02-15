Entertainment

Rihanna Posts Cute Valentine's Day Video With A$AP Rocky

Love On The Brain: Rihanna Shares Cute Valentine's Day Throwback Footage With A$AP Rocky

Published on February 15, 2025

Rihanna is always down to send some love to her man A$AP Rocky and what better time than Valentine’s Day?

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora - Roaming Arrivals

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

The Bajan billionaire superstar shared a cute throwback video of the stylish couple frolicking through Paris this past summer in celebration of their love. Rocky is embroiled in an assault trial in Los Angeles, where Rihanna has shown up to support him, which may have put a dent in their holiday plans.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 14, 2025

Source: DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Nonetheless, she’s been keeping it steamy and sexy leading up to Valentine’s Day promoting both her Savage x Fenty lingerie and her Fenty Beauty hair products. Her most recent promo video for the line’s new hairspray quickly racked up 27 million views.

Rih Rih did make an appearance in court on Valentine’s Day for closing statements from the prosecution in Rocky’s trial, a day after appearing alongside their two young children. District Attorney John Lewin warned the jury to not be swayed by her presence nor that of RZA, 2, and Riot, 18 months.

In the meantime, Rihanna is busy getting to the family bag. The trailer for the long-awaited Smurfs movie dropped on Feb. 6 and features the megastar as the voice of Smurfette. Fans also seem to think the movie will feature a new song as well. But we all know the Rihanna Navy is delusional.

Rocky’s trial is coming to an end very soon and the Harlem-born rapper faces over two decades in prison if found guilty. Thankfully, his defense team’s strategy poked holes in the testimony of the alleged victim. They accused A$AP Relli of looking for a big payday as little more than an opportunist.

Still, the onus is on Rocky’s team to prove his innocence as he passed on taking a “career-ending” plea deal and will only have the result of the trial to determine his freedom.

