As He Should! Freshly Acquitted A$AP Rocky Goes Shopping At Chanel Ahead Of Rihanna’s 37th Birthday

Just two days after A$AP Rocky’s assault case came to an end, the rapper and his girlfriend, Rihanna, have another thing to celebrate: her 37th birthday!

After Rihanna held him down throughout his trial, Rocky was seen on a shopping trip to Chanel to buy some birthday gifts for his other half. This comes just a few days after the rapper was found not guilty of shooting a former friend during an altercation in Hollywood in 2021.

A$AP Rocky was charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm against his former friend, Terell Ephron, better known as A$AP Relli. Following his acquittal, the Daily Mail published photos of the Harlem native shopping in Beverly Hills to buy a birthday gift for Rihanna.

According to the outlet, he was seen buying a Rolex and some new clothes from a women’s boutique in the bougie Los Angeles neighborhood on Wednesday. Rocky went on to make a discreet exit from the back entrance of Chanel on Rodeo Drive before he hopped back in his yellow truck and went home.

It’s undoubtedly been an emotional week for the couple. Rihanna was seen erupting into tears as the not guilty verdicts were read out on Tuesday as Rocky ran over and dived into her arms. The rapper was facing up to 24 years in prison.

A$AP Rocky and A$AP Relli were members of the A$AP Mob crew while at high school in New York, but the relationship went downhill after Rocky rose to fame. During the three-week trial, Relli testified that his former friend fired two shots from a handgun, which he said grazed his knuckles.

The rapper’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, argued that he was actually carrying a prop gun incapable of firing real bullets, saying he carried the fake firearm for his own security. Jurors began their deliberations on Tuesday and it took about three hours for them to reach a unanimous decision. Judge Mark S. Arnold instructed the jurors that they could find Rocky not guilty if they deemed he was acting in self-defense, though the reason he was found not guilty was not revealed as all jurors didn’t need to agree on their reasoning.

Shortly after Rocky was acquitted, Rihanna took to her Instagram Stories with a message, thanking God that her other half avoided any jail time.

“THE GLORY BELONGS TO GOD AND GOD ALONE!” she wrote. “THANKFUL, HUMBLED BY HIS MERCY!”

Fans already know just how much these two love to spoil one another, but after she held him down throughout his trial, Rih deserves some biiiiig gifts for her birthday this year!