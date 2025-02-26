Here’s What Happened When Karen Huger Was Sentenced To ONE YEAR In Prison For DUI Crash

Grande opening, Grande closing

Social media is buzzing over Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger being sentenced to two years with one year suspended for her FOURTH DUI marking the bitter end to her now-infamous DUI case.

Just weeks ago, Huger filed a motion arguing that a harsh punishment would not serve justice, citing her longstanding role as a “community figure” and the emotional toll the case had taken on her family.

But the judge wasn’t buying it and sent reality fans into a frenzy with his verdict that Huger has 30 days to appeal.

The long-awaited sentencing comes months after embarrassing footage of Huger’s DIU arrest went viral during her trial where she was found guilty on all charges except reckless driving, according to PEOPLE.

Police body cam footage from the arrest was released after being played for the jury in court, showing Huger being questioned by cops after the car accident. Karen can be seen struggling to get words out as she tries to convince police that she didn’t have much to drink, which they immediately shut down.

At one point, one of the officers can be seen telling Huger she was “hammered,” which she called “bulls***” in the footage.

If that looks bad, somehow things got worse when a detained Karen mumbled about multiple topics before telling police she’s “Thomas Jefferson’s concubine”–no, seriously. Also, WHAT???

Naturally, fans erupted over Karen’s drunken behavior that went from really bad to tragic real quick.

Following the incident back in March, the 61-year-old was charged with a DUI and DWI, negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life, and person, along with recklessly driving a vehicle in wanton and willful disregard for the safety of persons and property.

What do think about Karen being sentenced to one year in prison? Too harsh? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the Grande Dame’s sentencing on the flip.