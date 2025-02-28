Reality TV

'Ready To Love' Exclusive Clip: Fritz Has A Pool Party

#ReadyToLove Exclusive Clip: Things Get Wet & Wild At Fritz’s Pool Party

Published on February 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Another episode of the milestone tenth season of Ready To Love featuring fine Philly jawns will premiere this Friday, and BOSSIP has your exclusive first look!

Ready To Love

Source: Ready To Love / OWN

As previously reported, the Philadelphia season is once again be hosted by comedian and actor Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, who will continue exploring the real-life romantic rollercoasters of “successful and striking” men and women in their 30s and 40s as they search for authentic relationships.

As always, the group will face the twists, turns, and, of course, Tommy’s trademark curveballs as they make connections and whittle the group down to the couples truly ready to love.

Ready To Love Exclusive Clip

BOSSIP has an exclusive clip from tonight’s new episode featuring Fritz hosting a pool party. The host knows people are hesitant to jump in, so he decides to break the ice with help from Shanice. The two jump in the pool together, and then Cisco and Angie follow suit. Ultimately, the group has a great time playing chicken in the pool, even if Cisco is bending the rules.

“I don’t even know what the name of the game was,” he says. “I just know, that I had Angie on my shoulders and she’s supposed to knock down Shanice. I’m like, ‘Listen man, I’m knocking everybody down.’ I’m too competitive and definitely not trying to lose to no Fritz.”

Take an exclusive look below!

Preview The Episodes Of Ready To Love Season 10

Premieres Friday, February 28 at 8 pm

Tommy encourages the guys to let the ladies see a more personal side of them by inviting them into their homes or place of business.

Tommy’s Philly Block Party

Premieres Friday, March 7 at 8 pm

Tommy invites the singles to turn up at a Philly block party. New revelations jeopardize a relationship, some are making bold moves, and pressures and tensions rise when motivations are questioned.

The Nudist

Premieres Friday, March 14 at 8 pm

The women return to power and are tasked with dating their secondary connections.

 

As always, you can follow the conversation about Ready To Love using #ReadyToLove on Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube for exclusive content.

The milestone tenth season of Ready To Love airs Fridays at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN!

 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

#ReadyToLove Ready To Love

More from Bossip
Latest News

Seen On The #RHOA Scene: Haute Housewives Porsha Williams, Angela Oakley & Phaedra Parks Support Drew Sidora’s ‘Run’ ATL Premiere

2025 US Open - Day 4

Racket Talk: Taylor Townsend Whoops The White Tears Out Of Salty Sore Loser Jelena Ostapenko Who Said TT ‘Has No Education’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, President of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design

eHBCU Is In Session: HBCU President Dr. D’Wayne Edwards Is Digitally Redefining Black Excellence In Education [Exclusive]

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close