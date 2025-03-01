Entertainment

Teyana & Friends Slayyy ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood

Five Flavors Of FINE: Tyla, Teyana Taylor, Lori Harvey, Ryan Destiny & Kat Graham Get In Face Card Formation At ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood

Published on March 1, 2025

1 of 10

Five flavors of FINE

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Inside

Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

 

All eyes were on certified stunners Tyla, Teyana Taylor, Lori Harvey, Ryan Destiny, and Kat Graham who assembled for the ultimate slay in a now-viral photo from ESSENCE’s star-studded Black Women In Hollywood Awards soirée in La La Land.

The baddie quintet stole the show at the elegant event that brought out Keke Palmer, Issa Rae, Tyra Banks, Taraji P. Henson, Coco Jones, Meagan Good, Niecy Nash-Betts, Danielle Brooks, Jodie Turner-Smith, and more to celebrate the women transforming the television and film industry with their stories, impact, and undeniable influence. 

Hosted by perennial panty-melter Aldis Hodge, this year’s honorees included Cynthia Erivo, Teyana Taylor, Marla Gibbs, and Emmy-nominated creator, writer, and executive producer of Reasonable Doubt Raamla Mohamed.

In an epic week for the do-it-all dynamo, Taylor also dropped her super sexy Victoria Secret lingerie collection in the latest of her seemingly endless power moves after stepping away from music.

The exclusive ‘Edit’ collection features bold looks including a satin slip dress, lace demi bra, mesh tank top, v-string panties, leggings, and more curated by Taylor who also served as director and stylist of the campaign.

“It was literally a dream of mine to be able to work with Victoria’s Secret,” said Taylor in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. “This is a full-circle moment for me. When I was younger, I just used to shop at Pink — because, of course, I wasn’t old enough to be in a Victoria’s Secret section yet — so the excitement hits different.”

Which other beauty would you have wanted to see in the viral photo? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the viral photo on the flip.

