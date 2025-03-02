Lizzo Shows Off Snatched Figure While Debuting New Single
Snatched Comeback! Lizzo Teases Transformation With Twerk-tastic Twitch Stream, Drops First Video In 3 Years For ‘Love In Real Life’
Lizzo is dropping new music again with “Love In Real Life” and flaunting her whittled-down waist by twerking for fans. “Tell a friend to tell a friend… she’s baaaaaaack!” the “Truth Hurts” hottie announced.
Lizzo’s new look still has everyone talking as she makes a long-awaited comeback to music. For the rollout of her new single, “Love In Real Life,” she premiered the song with fans on a Twitch livestream. She gushed about missing her supporters during her hiatus and revealed a little anxiety about her first new song release in three years. Yet one thing hasn’t changed and that’s Lizzo’s twerktastic turn-up!
When one fan commented, “You look good, queen,” Lizzo didn’t hesitate to show off her curves in a Yitty bodysuit. “The waist has disappeared, but she still thick tho!” Lizzo assured fans. The polished performer couldn’t resist an opportunity for some celebratory cake clapping as fans heard the new music for the first time. And we truly love to see it!
As BOSSIP previously reported, Lizzo recently announced that she reached her goal weight. The super snatched singer didn’t disclose a specific number of pounds, but shared that she dropped a shocking 16% of her body fat. This transformation brings Lizzo back to her smallest size since 2014. We see you, sis!
The bawwwdy is most certainly bawwwdying! Now, what is the music giving?
Check out Lizzo’s “Love In Real Life” after the flip!
Lizzo Rocks Fans With “Love In Real Life”
The edgy blend of rock and pop marks Lizzo “entering her grunge era.” She credited Michael Jackson, Prince, and Cher with inspiration for her new sound. The music video featured the streets of Prague as a backdrop, which Lizzo noted were freezing cold. She said it was “all f**king worth it” even though she had to fight through a stomach flu while filming.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DGmqwRBx8v1/
While fans can always look forward to feel-good vibes, she joked the new album is “bringing rock back.” She even busted some of the viral emo kid dance moves to make it official on the livestream. In the video, Lizzo reflects on her time away from the public and social media. She rallies everyone to be more present and connected to real life.
“Everything was so much simpler, and that’s exactly what I need. No views, no likes, real love in real life,” she says before leaving the comfort of her home.
When she steps out, Lizzo doesn’t miss a beat as a she hits the club in sexy black lace and a studded leather jacket before taking the party to the streets. It’s giving rock goddess!
Check out the full video for “Love In Real Life” below!
What do you think of Lizzo’s new look and new music?
