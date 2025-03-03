LHHATL Exclusive Clip: Kirk & Rasheeda Slam Jasmine Over Constant Co-Parenting Struggles–‘It’s A Money Grab’

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s all-new episode of #LHHATL, and it’s especially spicy as it concerns Kirk, Rasheeda, and the mother of Kirk’s son, Jasmine.

As previously reported, MTV announced the highly-anticipated return of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta premiering on Tuesday, January 7 at 8 PM ET/PT, bringing viewers more drama, music, and the personal stories that keep fans hooked.

As previously reported, this season promises unforgettable storylines that continue to take shape as the season progresses.

After the fallout from her cast album concert, Spice takes a select crew to London for a global performance to reclaim her narrative. Saucy Santana is exploring new musical territories, ready to shake up the Atlanta music scene while challenging the status quo of the old guard’s dominance. Karlie Redd puts everything on the line for her relationship with millionaire TLO, as past exes surface and attempt to shake up their happily ever after. Rasheeda and Kirk work to restore harmony in the Frost family, but power struggles threaten their progress. With new rumors swirling around Scrappy, his tumultuous personal life spills into the public eye, including a new crisis involving Momma Dee. Bambi emerges as a formidable force, as she navigates a delicate truce with her former foes & ex-husband Scrappy, but is tested as new bomb drops and loyalties are broken. Lil Zane and Ashley Conley tackle new family pressures as their marriage hangs on a lifeline. Yandy and Mendeecees begin to question their priorities and friendships as they desperately try to move on from the explosive allegations that shattered their public image last season. Joc and Kendra reverse roles this season when Joc’s karmic jealousy comes to a head and threatens to push his and Kendra’s marriage to the brink. Latin recording artist International Nova and his wife Cristina bring passion, ambition, and fresh perspectives to the cast.

The powerhouse cast features Amy Luciani, Ashley Conley, Bambi, Erica Banks, Erica Dixon, Jasmine Bleu, Jessica White, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Khaotic, Kirk Frost, Lil Zane, Mendeecees, Momma Dee, Rasheeda, Renni Rucci, Saucy Santana, Scrappy, Shekinah Jo, Sierra Gates, Spice, Yandy, Yung Joc, ZellSwag, and newcomers Latin recording artist, International Nova and his wife, Cristina Nova.

#LHHATL Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tomorrow’s new episode, Kirk and Rasheeda are talking about their ongoing co-parenting challenges with Jasmine Washington, the mother of Kirk’s son, Kannon.

The couple isn’t holding back as they share their frustrations over what they see as Jasmine’s failure to prioritize the now 8-year-old son’s well-being.

“I don’t know what its state inspection looks like, but I’m about to find out thanks to Ms. Jasmine,” says Kirk alluding to ongoing tensions over financial and parental responsibilities.

Rasheeda also expresses her concerns, emphasizing that despite the past, Kannon’s needs should come first.

“I’m not with none of the bulls***. I just feel like Kannon needs to be taken care of. Regardless of whatever it is that you do, it seems like it’s not enough,” says Rasheeda. “So, as you ignored and moved on, she just keep pushing and poking and poking and poking. But you know what? I thought maybe over the years, and with Kannon now being 8, maybe she had matured as a woman and understood that her son should be her priority.”

A frustrated Rasheeda then questions Jasmine’s motives in a confessional, implying that her focus is more on financial gain than on Kannon’s well-being.

“I can’t believe it’s been 8 years and Jasmine still doesn’t understand how to put Kannon’s needs in front of her own. Kannon is such an amazing kid, and he deserves the world. Too bad his mama don’t realize that’s the important part and it’s not all about her,” says the rapper who agrees with him that Jasmine is too focused on being taken care of too.

As the couple continues to vent, Kirk shares that the situation has now become a legal battle, and he thinks it’s all a money grab.

“There’s only one way to get everything straight. Now get the paperwork straight,” he said. “And guess what? When she got her little attitude, talking all that to all her little friends, I just wanted to tell her, ‘But remember, you brought me here. I’m in court and I’m going to trial because of you—because it wasn’t enough money.’”

Take an exclusive look below!

A new episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta premieres tomorrow, March 4 on MTV at 8 PM EST.