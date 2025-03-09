Rih Rih’s Recollection: Rihanna Shares Rare Pics Of Moments In Hospital With Her Sons — ‘My Little Miracles’

Rihanna took time on International Women’s Day to share a rare glimpse into her private life.

The proud mother of two shared new photos of the day she gave birth to the sons she shares with A$AP Rocky—Riot Rose, 1 and RZA, 2—and fans were here for it.

“by far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay,” she wrote as a caption. “And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don’t ask, a lot was happening.”

Of course, the OG bad gal gave us an accessories moment while bring life into the world. Sounds about right.

The Bajan billionaire has continued dominating in the beauty and skincare lane with her Fenty brand which has expanded into international Ulta and Sephora stores.

Her life, still very much that of a rockstar, has hit a mellowed-out crescendo after 20 years of being one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. In the February issue of Harper’s Bazaar, Rihanna opened up about having a clear head and knowing what’s most important.

“I think clarity is an evolution in itself. I think people have moments where you have to either get sick of yourself, have something that is completely mind-altering, or come to an understanding of your pain, of your journey. Once you have clarity on something, there’s a new era of your life that’s going to begin,” she said. “It’s going to be something that you don’t understand, because now you’ve grown; now you’re experiencing new things. And you are not always going to understand what you’re experiencing. You have growing pains. Things are uncomfortable when you’re growing. And the devil always tests you when there’s a reward coming up. It knows the trophy’s right there.”

She also opened up about the personalities of her two baby boys.

“RZA is just an empath. He’s so magical. He loves music. He loves melody. He loves books. He loves water. Bath time, swimming, pool, beach, anything,” she said. “And Riot, he’s just hilarious. When he wakes up, he starts to squeal, scream. Not in a crying way. He just wants to sing. And I’m like, ‘Okay, here we go!’ He’s my alarm in the morning! He’s not taking no for an answer from anyone. I don’t know where he came from, dude.”

Later in the interview, she revealed that her youngest son’s name–Riot Rose—was given to her and Rocky by longtime collaborator Pharrell.

“He gave us this name thinking it was going to be a girl, because he had seen something online. Pharrell is very deep. He’s not surface. He will never say anything and just leave it there with a full stop,” she explained. “He will have the entire history: the energy, the time, the month that it is.”

And, of course, she credits having a partner who understands life in the public eye as one of the reasons she’s been able to remain so down to earth.

“That’s a big thing for us and actually a really big thing for him,” she said. “He always reminds me, no matter how hard everything is that we’re dealing with in our life, in our careers and as parents, he’s like, ‘Remember when we were friends? Remember when we just used to have fun as friends?’ ”

No word on whether the two plan on collabing on any more babies any time soon but either way, we know they’ll be doing it on their own fashionable terms.