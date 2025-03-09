Ne-Yo Presents His Poly ‘Pyramid’ Of 4 Girlfriends, Defines His Polyamorous Philosophy — ‘No Ownership, Just Partnership’

Ne-Yo got everyone talking after he popped out with his polyamorous lifestyle and now he’s officially introducing his four girlfriends to the world. The singer caught a lot of flack, as some fans believe he only wants to upgrade his sex life. However, the singer is adamant that it’s more than sex, even saying that his relationship(s) serve as a community for his children.

When it comes to having multiple girlfriends, Ne-Yo has never hidden his preferences. After his monogamous relationships with Monyetta Shaw and Crystal Renay failed, it became clear the “So Sick” singer could not be a one-woman man. A year after his divorce from Renay, he popped out with two girls on his arm. Now, his sister-wives troupe has doubled. He recently took to Instagram to “properly” introduce his “pyramid” of girlfriends.

“Since the world is so intrigued, I guess I should introduce my loves properly. LADIES AND GENTS I PRESENT MY PYRAMID,” he wrote in the caption of Instagram video. “Say something nice or move on with your life. We happy over here.”

He also revealed their names and nicknames. Starting with Cristina aka “Pretty Baby,” then Arielle aka “Twin Flame,” Moneii aka “Phoenix Feather.” and Bri aka “Sexy Lil Something.”

Ne-Yo’s polyamorous lifestyle was also discussed when he visited Real 92.3 LA. The singer held back nothing as he described why this lifestyle works for him.

“I do partnership, not ownership,” he stated. “I don’t even want to own you. I want a partner in this situation. I don’t demand exclusivity or ask for it, nothing like that. If you offer it and I accept [then] there are rules to follow, but nothing is above a conversation as long as we’re being honest.”

Ne-Yo’s Polyamorous Lifestyle Isn’t Just About Sex

While at the radio show, Ne-Yo also revealed that sex is not his main goal in having multiple women in his life.

“See, people get caught up on the sexual element of it. If the only reason you’re doing it is for the sexual part if it, you’re bound to fail,” the singer advised.

The father of seven clarified that he looks a his relationship as a community for his kids. With his busy schedule, his girlfriends are able to fill in when he is not there.

“Me being as busy as I am, I’m rarely home — and God bless my kids for them being understanding — but if you want your [Roblox] and your V-bucks and them Jordans, daddy gotta go to work. And while daddy’s at work, this one’s gonna cook dinner and this one is gonna make breakfast, and this one’s gonna get you ready for school,” he explained.

For those concerned about this being potentially confusing for his children, he says all it takes is a conversation.

“Kids understand what you explain [to them]. If I make it confusing, then it’s confusing. My kids understand that they are loved and that they are cared for and that is what matters to me,” he said.

As BOSSIP reported, Ne-Yo feels as though his poly situation has significantly improved his life.

“I’m in a great space, mentally, emotionally and everything. I realized that everything is not for everybody…Society tells you that you’re supposed to be with one person, you get married and you’re supposed to be together forever,” he continued. “I am not sh*tting on marriage. I am not sh*tting on anyone who has figured out how to make that thang work for them. Again, everything’s not for everybody. Monogamy is for you, it’s not for me,” he said while visiting the Lemon Drop podcast.