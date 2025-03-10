Bey Bummer: Big Sean Says Beyoncé Thought His Hit Song ‘IDFWU’ Was Disrespectful While Jay-Z Loved It

There’s nothing like an unexpected backstory to a hit song, and Big Sean‘s latest confession about his track “I Don’t F*** With You” is a must-see.

During an episode of the St. Brown podcast with Detroit Lions player Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother Equanimeous St. Brown, the Detroit don gave some insight into how the song was almost canned. It seems we have Jay-Z to thank for it seeing the light of day.

“I went to their house and was playing them songs. Beyoncé was like, ‘It’s a little disrespectful. Maybe you should [get] Nicki Minaj on it for a female’s voice’, he revealed. “Jay-Z was like, ‘Nah, it’s hard, though.’ He was like, ‘People gonna get it that you just having fun.’”

We all know our girl Bey likes to keep it classy. But it seems like Hov was relentless in getting the track onto Sean’s sophomore project, Dark Sky Paradise, which proved to be a success; the album went on to sell 9 million copies.

“Then I remember I was getting texts from Hov. He sent me a text one time that was like, ‘Every day you not putting that song out, you losing.’ I almost didn’t put it on the album,” he said. “I thought it was a little dumb.”

Big Sean celebrated the life-changing success of Dark Sky Paradise on the 10th anniversary of its release earlier this year on Instagram.

“The album that changed it all for me! 10 years!!! Dark Sky Paradise. I just want to say thank you so much, I’m actually in NY shooting videos n working, which is where I was 10 years ago when this album dropped and honestly Life has never been lining up and feeling so meant to be, through the ups, downs, all of it is amazing,” he wrote. “I can’t even lie, this mufukin album had such an impact on me n my family, I wanna celebrate all year, I owe y’all so much!!!!! Im turnt right now!”

Though he polled fans on how they’d most like to celebrate the huge milestone, he has yet to confirm any celebratory events for it.

Big Sean Is Busy Promoting His Book, Go Higher

In related news, the Better Me Than You rapper has been hard at work promoting his first book, Go Higher, which quickly became a best-seller.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGja3dryIkK/?img_index=1

“It’s a book to help navigate through these turbulent times, to help strategize and implement practices to establish or reestablish your mindset and help you get whatever it is you are after,” he said ahead of the release. “If you feel stuck or confused or overwhelmed i hope this helps. Or if you just looking for a new read It’s a book of faith full of practices, stories, and more.”

After the home he shares with Jhene Aiko and their son, Noah, was completely destroyed by the L.A. wildfires, Sean delayed his initial plans for a book tour.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFDpkoYSMS9/

Despite the hardships of properly promoting the book through book signings and in-person events, Go Higher has received incredible reviews from the likes of Will Smith, spiritual leader Deepak Chopra, and Feng Shui master Dame Marie Diamond.

Watch Big Sean’s St. Brown podcast interview in full below.