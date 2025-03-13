Reality TV

Ready To Love Clip: Shanice Goes Nude On Her Cisco Date

#ReadyToLove Exclusive Clip: Body-Positivity Celebrating Shanice Goes Nude On A Date With Cisco

Published on March 13, 2025

Well, this escalated quickly…

Ready To Love

Source: Ready To Love / OWN

Another episode of the milestone tenth season of Ready To Love featuring fine Philly jawns will premiere this Friday, and BOSSIP has your exclusive first look!

As previously reported, the Philadelphia season is once again be hosted by comedian and actor Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, who will continue exploring the real-life romantic rollercoasters of “successful and striking” men and women in their 30s and 40s as they search for authentic relationships.

As always, the group will face the twists, turns, and, of course, Tommy’s trademark curveballs as they make connections and whittle the group down to the couples truly ready to love.

Ready To Love Exclusive Clip

BOSSIP has an exclusive clip from Friday’s new episode featuring Shanice on a date with Cisco. The two are on a body painting date, and Cisco is admittedly nervous.

“Using bodies as canvasses, I don’t experience things like that on an every day basis,” he says.

Ready To Love

Source: Ready To Love / OWN

Cisco goes on to talk about not feeling worthy of love after his last relationship, and Shanice assures him that he should remain open to love.

“If you don’t have like someone who really cares about you, you absolutely don’t have anything at all.”

Ready To Love

Source: Ready To Love / OWN

When it’s Shanice’s turn for the body painting, she opens her robe and shocks Cisco because she’s completely naked.

Ready To Love

Source: Ready To Love / OWN

Ready To Love

Source: Ready To Love / OWN

“Being someone who’s comfortable in their skin, I’m looking forward to welcoming him into another part of my life, which is just owning body positivity.”

Ready To Love

Source: Ready To Love / OWN

Cisco paints his name on her chest, and Shancie says she rarely wears clothes at home and believes they should be optional.

“For me, I just wanna be myself and be free,” she says.

Ready To Love

Source: Ready To Love / OWN

Cisco is honored that Shancie is open to showing him her lifestyle, but what will the rest of the ladies think???

Ready To Love

Source: Ready To Love / OWN

Take an exclusive look below!

 

Preview The Episodes Of Ready To Love Season 10

The Nudist

Premieres Friday, March 14 at 8 pm

The women return to power and are tasked with dating their secondary connections.

 

As always, you can follow the conversation about Ready To Love using #ReadyToLove on Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube for exclusive content.

The milestone tenth season of Ready To Love airs Fridays at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN!

 

