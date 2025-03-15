Entertainment

Will Smith, Doechii and Tatyana Ali Do Viral 'Anxiety' Dance

Fresh Swamp Princess Of Bel-Air? Doechii Joins Will Smith and Tatyana Ali For Viral ‘Anxiety’ Dance Break

Published on March 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Doechii x Will Smith x Tatayana Ali

Source: Prince Williams/Manny Hernandez/Emma McIntyre/ / Getty

Doechii is everywhere. Most recently, she popped up at Will Smith‘s house to recreate the viral dance moment from the iconic Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air that her fans have synced to her track “Anxiety.”

More than 30 years since TV viewers were first introduced to Will Smith and the Banks family, the mega movie star reunited with actress Tatyana Ali, known for her role as the adorable Ashley Banks. In the fun video, the pair start the dance and Doechii joins along as a fun surprise at the end.

Both Big Willie and Tatyana had already individually commented on their influence on the viral moment but fans were still calling for them to hop on the trend themselves. Smith buried the lede by posting a video of himself and Doechii doing a mirror trick in matching grey hoodies but it’s clear the footage was snapped on the same day they recorded the dance with Ali.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DG1kVkBML20/

Not everyone was feeling the love from the cute meetup as Smith’s son, Jaden, hopped in the comments to express his grievances.

“Dad you gotta tell me what’s happening in the crib so I can fly home bro,” he said.

Will admitted it was his all his fault for failing to let his family know that Doechii was stopping by.

“Forgot to update the family group chat.”

Will Smith Makes A Musical Comeback

It also seems that 2025 will be the year of new music from the Fresh Prince, himself. He took to Instagram to announce that his new album, Based On A True Story, will hit streaming on March 28. The project features Teyana Taylor, Jaden Smith and his OG collaborator, DJ Jazzy Jeff.

He also announced that he’ll be giving his fans a one-night-only Vegas performance a week before the album drops. On March 20, he’ll take over the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay for a 90-minute show and a special sound check party for a few lucky fans. According to Smith, it will mark the start of a tour for his new project.

“A lot of people don’t know but I’ve never done a full tour before. This is going to be the first time in my life that I’ve actually done a full tour,” he said. “I’m prepping for my hot boy summer.”

Will seems to be making a full return to music and having fun along the way. Good for him!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News Doechii Entertainment For Your Viewing Pleasure Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Newsletter Viral video Will Smith

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Opening Of Sky Terrace at Ian Schrager's Hudson Hotel

Cam'ron Accuses Damon Dash of Lying Through His Gums About Revolt Deal, Says He's No Longer On Harlem's Mt. Rushmore

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 12, 2025

Cardi B Is Pregnant Again—Baby No. 4 On The Way!

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Jeezy Assets

All Roads Lead To The Desert: Jeezy Announces Las Vegas Residency & New 'Still Snowin' Project

Global Grind

Chris Brown’s NSFW 'Legs In The Air' Stage Moment With Kayla Nicole Has Fans Losing Their Minds

MadameNoire
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 112

2022 InvestFest

Dame’s Mad Dash: Revolt CEO Shuts Down Dame Dash’s Claims He’s Been Appointed Chairman Of The Company

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close