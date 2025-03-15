Fresh Swamp Princess Of Bel-Air? Doechii Joins Will Smith and Tatyana Ali For Viral ‘Anxiety’ Dance Break

Doechii is everywhere. Most recently, she popped up at Will Smith‘s house to recreate the viral dance moment from the iconic Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air that her fans have synced to her track “Anxiety.”

More than 30 years since TV viewers were first introduced to Will Smith and the Banks family, the mega movie star reunited with actress Tatyana Ali, known for her role as the adorable Ashley Banks. In the fun video, the pair start the dance and Doechii joins along as a fun surprise at the end.

Both Big Willie and Tatyana had already individually commented on their influence on the viral moment but fans were still calling for them to hop on the trend themselves. Smith buried the lede by posting a video of himself and Doechii doing a mirror trick in matching grey hoodies but it’s clear the footage was snapped on the same day they recorded the dance with Ali.

Not everyone was feeling the love from the cute meetup as Smith’s son, Jaden, hopped in the comments to express his grievances.

“Dad you gotta tell me what’s happening in the crib so I can fly home bro,” he said.

Will admitted it was his all his fault for failing to let his family know that Doechii was stopping by.

“Forgot to update the family group chat.”

Will Smith Makes A Musical Comeback

It also seems that 2025 will be the year of new music from the Fresh Prince, himself. He took to Instagram to announce that his new album, Based On A True Story, will hit streaming on March 28. The project features Teyana Taylor, Jaden Smith and his OG collaborator, DJ Jazzy Jeff.

He also announced that he’ll be giving his fans a one-night-only Vegas performance a week before the album drops. On March 20, he’ll take over the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay for a 90-minute show and a special sound check party for a few lucky fans. According to Smith, it will mark the start of a tour for his new project.

“A lot of people don’t know but I’ve never done a full tour before. This is going to be the first time in my life that I’ve actually done a full tour,” he said. “I’m prepping for my hot boy summer.”

Will seems to be making a full return to music and having fun along the way. Good for him!