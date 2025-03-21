Jonathan Majors Addresses Audio Admission Of Choking Ex-Girlfriend: ‘I’m Continuing To Do My Work’

As Jonathan Majors promotes his new film Magazine Dreams, he’s breaking his silence on audio that was released of him admitting to strangling his ex-girlfriend.

Like Diddy, following the leaked footage that corroborates an ex’s accusations of abuse, Jonathan Majors is emphasizing that he’s been on a journey of self-improvement. As previously reported, Rolling Stone released audio of his admission amid his career comeback and after his conviction for assault and harassment of Grace Jabbari.

In an interview with Complex, the Creed III star reflected on the revelation about his admitted “aggression” towards Jabbari and said while he “can’t speak to” the recording or the incident itself, he’s a work in progress.

“I was so grateful that I had done my work, you know? And I’m continuing to do my work,” he said. “Because, I mean, I can’t speak to it. But obviously—because you’re talking about it. There were vibrations, you know? Reverberations. Same as everything before, you know? But I was just—I was happy I’d done my work, you know? I was happy I had done my work,” Majors responded.

Following the misdemeanor assault and harassment convictions, Majors was sentenced to probation and completion of a 52-week domestic violence intervention program.

The audio came amid a now settled civil suit as he allegedly threw her onto the hood of a car, dragged her back inside their home, and banged her “head against the marble floor while strangling her until she felt she could no longer breathe.”

According to Jabbari’s defamation lawsuit, even after the conviction, “Majors has called her a liar at every turn and very specifically claimed that he has never put his hands on a woman.”

Majors has been consistent about minimally addressing the situation and instead, he reflected on Sherri about clinging to God and his love with his new wife, Meagan Good.

“I feel different, and I love the man I am now,” he explained.

Majors wasn’t the only one to take major losses in the fallout of his trial and conviction.

He recently revealed that Good’s public support of Majors lost endorsement deals.

“They weren’t announcing it, but she lost endorsements,” Majors said on The Breakfast Club. “We got uninvited to stuff. She got uninvited to stuff because she had shown just how down she was, and they knew if Meagan’s coming, J’s coming.”

Between the audio leak and the long-delayed release of Magazine Dreams, Jonathan Majors talked about confronting “toxic masculinity” onscreen and offscreen.

